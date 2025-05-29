Member Login
Where I’d Invest $7,600 in the TSX Today

By diversifying capital across these different dividend stocks, investors could get a nice mix of income and growth for the long term.

Kay Ng
Kay Ng
With $7,600 ready to deploy into the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), I’d take a dividend-focused approach to build an income-generating portfolio. In an environment of economic uncertainty and market volatility, dividend stocks provide both downside protection and attractive yields – essentially paying investors to be patient.

Here’s how I’d divide the capital across three TSX stocks that offer a compelling blend of value, income, and long-term potential.

$3,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia for a high yield

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a solid holding for income investors. Currently offering a hefty 6.1% dividend yield, the stock trades at a relative discount compared to its big-bank peers. It recently resumed dividend hikes with a 3.8% increase – potentially the beginning of a new growth streak.

Despite posting a 5.7% year-over-year decline in earnings per share (EPS) last quarter and boosting loan loss provisions by 39% (or $391 million), the bank remains fundamentally sound. Much of this caution stems from economic uncertainties, including potential impacts from U.S. tariffs.

Assuming a conservative 3% earnings growth rate, the combination of yield and growth could result in total annualized returns of approximately 9% – a respectable return for a stable blue-chip bank.

$3,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for global exposure and inflation protection

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) is a top-tier infrastructure play. With a globally diversified portfolio of utilities, transport, midstream, and data assets, BIP offers both defensive characteristics and robust growth. Its cash flows are notably stable – 85% are either regulated or inflation-indexed – giving it solid downside protection.

The company targets 10%-plus growth in funds from operations (FFO) per unit and 5–9% annual cash distribution growth. It currently yields around 5.2% and holds an investment-grade credit rating (BBB+ from S&P), adding to its appeal for conservative investors.

At about $46 per unit, analysts estimate the stock is trading at a 13% discount to fair value – a rare find in today’s elevated market. Assuming a moderate 5% long-term growth rate, this investment could deliver an estimated 10% total return annually.

$1,600 in Magna International: A high-risk, high-reward bet

To round out the portfolio, I’d allocate $1,600 to Magna International (TSX:MG), a leading auto parts manufacturer. This is the riskier portion of the portfolio, but it comes with compelling turnaround potential. The stock is trading near multi-year lows, which has historically been a launchpad for strong recoveries.

Though Magna’s earnings and cash flows can be volatile due to its cyclical nature, the company has managed its capital prudently. It sports a solid A-credit rating and has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, which is no small feat in a boom-and-bust industry.

Its current yield of roughly 5.4% provides investors with meaningful income while they wait for a rebound. For those with patience and a long-term view, Magna offers attractive upside with manageable risk.

The Foolish investor takeaway

By diversifying across a stable bank, a global infrastructure powerhouse, and a cyclical turnaround candidate, this $7,600 TSX portfolio targets a blend of reliable income, modest growth, and opportunistic upside. In today’s uncertain economic climate, these three picks offer a defensive yet dynamic strategy to navigate the Canadian market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

