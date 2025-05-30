Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Buy These Top Growth Stocks Now Before They Take Off

Buy These Top Growth Stocks Now Before They Take Off

These two Canadian growth stocks have all the right ingredients for solid long-term gains.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking to multiply their hard-earned savings often wait for the “perfect” moment to buy growth stocks — but by the time those stocks start making headlines, much of the upside is already gone. With the TSX rising sharply on the heels of easing trade tensions and renewed confidence in key sectors, now might be the ideal time to act.

Several Canadian growth stocks are quietly positioning themselves for liftoff, backed by strong fundamentals and powerful long-term trends. In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX growth stocks I’d consider buying today — before the rest of the market catches on. Interestingly, both of these stocks also reward their investors with attractive dividends year after year.

Transcontinental stock

Let’s start with Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A), a company you might not hear often at the top of growth stock lists, but that’s exactly why it might deserve a closer look right now.

Headquartered in Montreal, this company goes beyond printing. It’s a top player in flexible packaging across North America and operates a strong retail services arm, all while being Canada’s largest printer. At $20.69 per share, it’s sitting on a market cap of $1.7 billion and offers a solid 4.4% annualized dividend yield. Over the last year, Transcontinental stock has jumped an impressive 63%.

The company recently sold off a lower-performing packaging unit for $132 million, cut costs, and used the proceeds to pay down debt and buy back shares. It even declared a special $1 dividend on top of its regular payout.

Although Transcontinental’s revenue dipped 5.5% YoY (year over year) in the January quarter, its adjusted net profit still climbed 11% from a year ago, as its printing segment showed real strength. Most importantly, its net debt ratio is now the lowest it’s been since 2018. That gives it the freedom to keep investing for growth and return even more capital to investors.

As a steady business with room to grow and a clear plan to reward patient investors, Transcontinental stock could be a great stock for anyone building a long-term portfolio.

North West Company stock

Another top Canadian business you can consider right now is North West Company (TSX:NWC), especially if you’re building a portfolio of top growth stocks with staying power. Based in Winnipeg, this firm runs over 200 retail stores across remote parts of Canada, Alaska, and even the Caribbean and South Pacific. Its stores sell food, clothing, and household items and offer services like post offices and money transfers.

At $56.58 per share, North West is backed by a $2.7 billion market cap. It also offers a solid 2.8% annualized dividend yield, paid out quarterly. NWC stock has climbed nearly 50% in the past year and recently hit a fresh 52-week high.

With reliable cash flow, expanding store count, and smart investments like its private label strategy, North West is proving it belongs on any serious investor’s list of top growth stocks to own for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West and Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When Markets Fall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of the markets, these three stocks could be a good buy when the markets…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Powerhouse Dividend Stocks to Buy While They’re Still This Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Watch BCE (TSX:BCE) and another great dividend stock closely in June.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Delicious Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Analysts are upgrading this dividend stock, so investors should consider it while it's down!

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

How Much You Really Need to Invest in a TFSA to Make $1,000 a Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This income-focused strategy shows how close you could be to turning your TFSA into a reliable monthly cash machine.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Harness a TFSA to Earn $500/Month Tax-Free

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields are ideal additions to your TFSA to earn a healthy passive income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Market Defence: 2 Steady Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Securing Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you want passive income? These two dividend stocks are prime choices and will be for years.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the market is set to drop once more, then invest in a Canadian stock that doesn't give any reason…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

TSX New Market High: 3 Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying

| Kay Ng

Investors with tonnes of cash on the sidelines can consider these income stocks that trade at good valuations.

Read more »