Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000 to Invest? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Going for Discount Prices

Got $1,000 to Invest? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Going for Discount Prices

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, the Canadian equity markets have witnessed healthy buying, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 17.9% from last month’s lows. However, the following two growth stocks have failed to participate in this recovery rally and are trading at reasonable valuations. Given their healthy growth prospects, these two stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) offers leasing and lending services to subprime customers through easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands. The company has failed to participate in the recent rally and is trading around 8% lower for this year. It has also lost over 27% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. Its weak first-quarter earnings, with the company’s adjusted EPS (earnings per share) falling 8% year over year, have weighed on its stock price. The lower yield on consumer loans and increased allowance for credit losses amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment have weighed on its earnings.

Amid the weakness, the company’s valuation has declined to attractive levels, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 1.4 and 7.8, respectively.

Moreover, the Bank of Canada, Canada’s central bank, has cut interest rates seven times since June, lowering its benchmark interest rate to 2.75%. Few economists are predicting two more rate cuts this year. Falling interest rates could boost economic activities, thus driving credit demand and expanding the addressable market for goeasy. The Mississauga-based subprime lender is expanding its product offerings, adding new delivery channels, and implementing strategic initiatives to grow its loan portfolio, thereby supporting its financial growth in the coming quarters.

Amid its growth initiatives, goeasy’s management projects its loan portfolio and revenue to grow at an annualized rate of 18% and 11.4% through 2027. Amid these healthy performances, the management expects to deliver a return on equity of over 23% annually. Considering its healthy growth prospects and discounted stock price, I am bullish on goeasy.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another growth stock that has been under pressure this year, having lost more than 40% of its stock value. The ongoing investigation into the billing practices of WELL Health’s subsidiary, Circle Medical, in the United States appears to have unsettled investors, resulting in a significant decline in the company’s stock price. Amid the selloff, the company trades at NTM price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples of 0.7 and 9.9, respectively.

However, WELL Health reported excellent first-quarter earnings earlier this month, with its top line growing by 32%. Solid organic growth and strategic acquisitions drove revenue growth. The company experienced 1.6 million patient visits during the quarter, representing a 23% increase from the same quarter in the previous year.

Amid top-line growth, its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization increased 36% to $27.6 million. However, its adjusted net income fell 56.4% to $7.5 million, primarily due to an $11.3 million gain on the sale of Intrahealth in the previous year’s quarter.

Moreover, the demand for WELL Health’s products and services could continue to rise amid the increased digitization of clinical procedures and the growing popularity of telehealthcare services. Furthermore, the company’s new product launches and strategic acquisitions could support its financial growth in the coming quarters. Earlier this month, the company introduced Nexus AI, an artificial intelligence-powered documentation solution, across Canada. Continuing its acquisition activities, the company has also signed 11 letters of intent, which could add $65 million to its annualized revenue. Considering these healthy growth prospects and its discounted stock price, I expect WELL Health to deliver superior returns over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks might still be undervalued right now.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Monthly Dividend Stock Down 25% Pays an Incredible Dividend Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Extendicare is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout in May 2025. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

Where I’d Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This all-in-one ETF from TD is a great option for a lump-sum investment.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 2.3% Dividend Stock Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want cash right away? This energy stock is one that offers it up in bulk.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks With Healthy Growth Prospects

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks with healthier growth prospects could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Scoop Up Now and Build Wealth for Generations

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another great AI stock that could be a great buy today.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid reliable dividends for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,165.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting some extra income, and both pay consistently!

Read more »