Member Login
Home » Investing » The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Could Transform Your Retirement

The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Could Transform Your Retirement

You can make $7,000 go a long way by dollar cost averaging into stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

Can you really transform your retirement starting with just $7,000?

It might not seem likely, but if you still have a decade or so to go until you retire, it can be done. $7,000 can grow a surprising amount in 10 years. If you invest $7,000 at a 10% rate of return over a decade, it turns into $18,156. In a TFSA, neither your dividends nor your capital gains are taxed, so you can keep the $18,156 you earn. And you can increase your ending amount by contributing more to your TFSA every time you get paid.

Over the span of a decade of compounding and dollar cost averaging, you could end up with $100,000, $200,000 or more in your TFSA. Such sums could transform your retirement and make the difference between you having to work part-time into your 60s and being able to retire with a capital “R.” In this article, I will explore the $7,000 TFSA strategy that could transform your retirement.

Dollar cost averaging into defensive stocks

The way to use a TFSA to transform your retirement is to dollar cost average into defensive stocks. What this entails is finding a collection of defensive stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and adding to your positions a little every time you get paid. The benefits of this strategy are twofold:

  1. Investing every time you get paid lets you average out low and high stock prices, giving you an “average” return for the stock over your holding period.
  2. Holding defensive stocks spares you the risks inherent in the market’s riskiest companies.

Overall, dollar cost averaging into defensive stocks is an effective way to transform your retirement, starting with just $7,000. With that established, let’s take a look at some quality defensive stocks you could consider investing in.

What are defensive stocks

Defensive stocks are shares in established, often dividend-paying companies. Most of these stocks are in defensive sectors like utilities and real estate that are not at risk of being “disrupted” by new technologies. Let’s take a look at a few of these.

One defensive stock you could consider dollar cost averaging into is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is a Canadian utility company that has a stellar track record. It has raised its dividend 51 years in a row. It has grown its earnings while earning high margins. Finally, it has a comparatively low amount of debt by utility standards, with a 1.2 debt-to-common equity ratio. Trading at 20 times earnings, it’s not exactly “dirt” cheap. It’s cheaper than average for the North American markets, though, and it has a fairly high dividend yield.

Another defensive stock you could consider is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). It’s pretty cheap, trading at 12 times earnings, and it has a 4.5% dividend yield. It grew its revenue by 10% last quarter and has a better growth track record than most TSX banks. It’s under an asset cap in the U.S., so its U.S. growth is challenged for the moment. But it is nevertheless an attractive income play.

Transform your retirement the Foolish way

The best way to transform your retirement is to dollar cost average into defensive stocks like Fortis and Toronto-Dominion Bank. By doing this, you can build a passive-income stream starting with as little as $7,000. It will take time, but the result will be more than worth it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 34% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock might be down, but don't count it out as it continues to recover.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Analysts love this Canadian stock, not just for its balance sheet, not even for its dividend, but its stable future.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

This 11.4% Monthly Dividend Stock is a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a super-high yield, but should investors be watching for red flags?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Consider

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and another great dividend stock that Canadian investors should look to buy up in June.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ETFs not only provide you with a portfolio of top options, but high dividends to boot!

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $250 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting long-term income for cheap, this dividend stock is a prime option.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for long-term growth from the TSX today, then this is where you need to look.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might not have the highest dividend out there, but it certainly is one of the most stable.

Read more »