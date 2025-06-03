Member Login
Home » Investing » This 11.4% Monthly Dividend Stock is a Cash Flow Machine

This 11.4% Monthly Dividend Stock is a Cash Flow Machine

This dividend stock has a super-high yield, but should investors be watching for red flags?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

In a world where investors are searching for income with consistency and stability, one Canadian stock stands out for its generous payouts and strong financial footing. Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) offers a dividend yield of 11.4% and continues to deliver strong results. While most high-yield dividend stocks raise eyebrows, this one earns a second look thanks to its cash flow and balance sheet.

About Parex

Parex is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Calgary. Unlike many of its Canadian peers, its operations are concentrated in Colombia. While that may seem like a risk at first glance, the Canadian stock has been operating there for years with consistent success. It focuses on conventional oil development, which tends to be more cost-effective and predictable than more speculative plays.

At a time when energy prices have been bouncing around due to supply chain pressures and geopolitical headlines, Parex has managed to stay the course. In fact, it’s been quietly rewarding shareholders handsomely. Right now, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, which works out to $1.54 annually. At recent share prices, that’s a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Strong performance

In the most recent quarter, which covered Q1 2025, Parex reported net income of US$81 million. That came out to earnings of US$0.82 per share, while funds flow from operations totalled US$122 million, or US$1.24 per share. Parex’s production for the quarter averaged 43,658 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That’s within its full-year guidance range of 43,000 to 47,000 boe/d, showing the Canadian stock is hitting its targets. Alongside its dividend, the Canadian stock also bought back 524,900 shares during the first quarter.

One of the most reassuring parts of Parex’s story is its financial strength. As of March 31, 2025, the Canadian stock had US$81 million in cash and a working capital surplus of US$69 million. It has no long-term debt. In an environment where interest rates remain elevated and many firms are struggling to manage rising debt service costs, Parex’s clean balance sheet is a major advantage.

It’s also worth noting that Parex has diversified exposure within Colombia, with over three million gross acres across different basins. This isn’t a one-well company. It has built an impressive base of operations that allows it to continue drilling and developing its fields while also exploring new opportunities. In a sense, it has balanced growth with income – a combination that’s hard to find in today’s market.

Bottom line

So what’s the catch? Like any energy stock, Parex is exposed to swings in oil prices. It also operates in a country that, while stable in recent years, does have political risk. But those risks are part of the reason the yield is so attractive. And with no debt, strong cash flow, and disciplined management, the company is well-positioned to navigate whatever comes its way. So, here’s what $10,000 could earn investors right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
PXT$13.57736$1.54$1,134.44Quarterly$9,989.52

For investors looking to earn real income and still participate in the energy sector’s upside, Parex Resources deserves a closer look. Its 11.4% dividend yield is not just for show, it’s supported by a rock-solid business model and strong results. When you combine that kind of yield with healthy operations, you get a rare find: a Canadian stock that actually pays you to hold it, with confidence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

