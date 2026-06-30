3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Market Dip

These three TSX dividend stocks sell everyday essentials, so they can help you stay calm when the next market dip hits.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Market dips don’t send invitations. They show up fast, punish overvalued stocks, and test every investor’s patience. That’s why it can make sense to buy strong dividend stocks before the next pullback, especially when those companies sell things people keep buying in almost any economy.

Three Canadian dividend stocks I’d look at now are North West Company (TSX:NWC), George Weston (TSX:WN), and Saputo (TSX:SAP). Each offers defensive demand, steady cash flow, and a dividend investors can actually understand.

Source: Getty Images

NWC

North West is one of the more unusual consumer-staples stocks on the TSX. It operates 228 stores across Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean under banners such as NorthMart, Alaska Commercial Company, and Giant Tiger.

The key is location. North West serves many remote and underserved communities where food, household goods, pharmacy items, and basic services are essential. Customers don’t stop needing groceries because the TSX falls 8%, and that gives the business a defensive base.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

The latest quarter wasn’t perfect, but it showed resilience. First-quarter sales slipped 1.5% to $631.6 million, partly because of foreign exchange and softer Canadian sales. Yet earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 5.8% to $74.2 million, and net earnings increased 5.4% to $29.2 million.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share. That works out to $1.64 annually, giving the stock a yield around 3.4% at recent prices. The risk is that North West can be affected by fuel costs, weather, transportation delays, and changing government support payments in the communities it serves. Still, for investors looking for a practical dividend stock before a market dip, this is a solid defensive name.

GN

George Weston offers a different kind of protection. It owns a major stake in Loblaw and Choice Properties REIT, giving investors exposure to grocery, pharmacy, discount retail, and real estate. That’s a powerful mix when consumers become more cautious.

The latest quarter backed up the strength of the business. Revenue rose 4.2% to $14.6 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 6.2% to $1.7 billion. George Weston also raised its common share dividend by 8%, marking its 15th consecutive year of dividend increases.

The yield isn’t huge at 1.3% at writing, so this is more of a dividend-growth stock than a high-income stock. But the combination of Loblaw’s scale, Shoppers Drug Mart, discount grocery, private-label brands, and Choice Properties’ real estate base gives Weston a durable foundation.

SAP

Saputo rounds out the list. The Montreal-based dairy giant produces cheese, fluid milk, cream products, cultured products, dairy ingredients, and other food products across multiple markets. Its business isn’t immune to inflation or commodity swings, but dairy demand tends to be steadier than many discretionary categories.

Saputo’s fiscal 2026 results showed the turnaround gaining traction. Revenue slipped 1.5% to $17.6 billion, largely because of lower U.S. dairy commodity pricing. But adjusted EBITDA rose 10.4% to $1.7 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.5% from 8.4%. That margin improvement is the number investors should care about.

Saputo pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.80 annually. The yield is modest at 2%, but the stock gives investors income plus potential upside if operational improvements keep flowing through. The main risk is execution. Saputo operates in a competitive global dairy market, and commodity prices, input costs, currency swings, and plant optimization can all affect results. The stock has disappointed investors before, so patience matters.

Bottom line

All three names have something useful in common. North West sells essentials in hard-to-serve communities. George Weston sits behind grocery, pharmacy, and real estate. Saputo sells food products used every day. And all three combine to create a compounding income stream for investors, even with an investment of $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SAP $41.30 169 $0.80 $135.20 Quarterly $6,979.70 WN $103.44 67 $1.29 $86.43 Quarterly $6,930.48 NWC $48.96 142 $1.64 $232.88 Quarterly $6,952.32

Before the next market dip, that’s the kind of dividend exposure worth owning. These stocks may not soar overnight, but they can help investors stay invested when the market gets rough.