A 6.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Crucial RRSP vs. TFSA tax strategy: GO Residential REIT may do best in an RRSP than in a TFSA because of the 15% U.S. withholding tax drag.

GO.U units offer Canadian investors elite Manhattan real estate exposure. Investors gain direct geographic diversification into premium, high-occupancy luxury high-rise multifamily properties in New York City right from the TSX.

GO Residential REIT (TSX:GO.U) is a high-yield monthly dividend stock to consider for regular passive income. Its impressive, asset-backed 6.9% annual dividend yield is distributed to investors as a pure USD cash payout every single month.

Canadian investors looking to build reliable passive income streams in their portfolio sometimes find it hard to strike the perfect balance between high yields and safe monthly dividend payouts. Many high-yielding stocks come with shaky fundamentals or declining growth. But what if you could tap into the lucrative U.S. luxury real estate market right from the Toronto Stock Exchange?

GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GO.U) is a newly created internally managed REIT that went public in 2025. This fresh player offers Canadian investors an intriguing opportunity to collect a hefty monthly paycheque from a portfolio of New York residential properties. At writing, the trust’s distributions promise an impressive annual yield near 6.9%.

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GO Residential REIT: Giving Canadian investors New York luxury market economics

Unlike traditional Canadian REITs that focus on domestic retail plazas, industrial parks and local residential properties, GO Residential REIT gives TSX investors direct exposure to luxury high-rise multifamily properties (“LHRs”) deep in Manhattan, New York City. Currently, the REIT owns and operates a premier portfolio encompassing 2,545 luxury suites following two recent acquisitions announced in June.

Management is executing for growth. On June 15, 2026, the REIT announced the strategic acquisition of two more New York properties: 7 Dey Street, a modern seven-year-old building, and the Ivy Tower, an established property around 25 years old. Management strongly believes these additions will immediately strengthen the trust’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) generation.

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What is GO.UN’s cash flow generation strength like?

A beautiful Manhattan portfolio is great, but Foolish investors care about the hard numbers. Fortunately, GO Residential’s first-quarter 2026 earnings highlights indicate that the business is operating from a position of structural strength.

The trust reported a stellar committed occupancy rate of 99%, with an in-place occupancy of 97.6% going into the second quarter. Even better, it achieved a respectable 70.5% tenant retention rate on leases that expired during the first quarter. When you consider that the average monthly rent per suite stands at a whopping US$6,876, you can see how the trust’s cash piles up.

This high-end rent drove an adjusted FFO of US$0.29 per unit, handily beating management’s expectations.

For income investors, the best part is GO Residential REIT’s safety profile. The REIT pays a pure USD-denominated monthly distribution of US$0.05 per unit. While management sets a long-term target AFFO payout rate of 65%, the actual adjusted payout rate for the first quarter was a conservative 62.8%. That leaves plenty of breathing room to protect and potentially grow the REIT’s monthly distributions in the future.

Beware the tax trap: TFSA or RRSP?

Before you hit the “buy” button on GO Residential REIT in your brokerage account, there is an important Canadian tax nuance you must understand. Because GO Residential’s assets are located entirely in New York, its distributions are subject to U.S. withholding taxes.

Is it eligible for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? Yes, because it is listed on the TSX. However, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does not recognize the TFSA as a registered pension account, yet. This means a 15% U.S. withholding tax will be automatically skimmed off your monthly distribution, and you cannot recover this tax drag within a TFSA.

To maximize your passive income, this REIT is arguably best suited for a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, direct U.S. revenues held within an RRSP are typically exempt from foreign withholding taxes, allowing you to keep the full US$0.05 per unit in your pocket every month.

Investor takeaway

GO Residential REIT offers a compelling passive income package: a stable 6.9% yield, exceptional Manhattan real estate exposure, luxury-level rent cheques, and a very safe payout ratio. Of course, risks remain, including geographic concentration in New York and the inherent currency risk of collecting USD distributions while living in Canada. But for investors looking to diversify away from Canadian real estate into high-performing U.S. multi-residential assets, this TSX newcomer deserves a spot on your watch list.