Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

Tech stocks can be risky, but this Canadian stock is certainly one that’s due to rise higher and higher.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech

Source: Getty Images

When investors think of blockbuster stocks, they often picture U.S. tech giants or meme-fuelled rockets. But sometimes, the best investment opportunities are the quiet ones, sitting in your own backyard. Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) may not be a household name. Yet for those in the know, it’s quickly becoming one of the most promising growth stories on the Canadian market. With a model built around consistent acquisitions and cash flow generation, Topicus could be the best Canadian investment of the decade.

About Topicus

Topicus was spun off from Constellation Software, a name that already carries weight in long-term investing circles. Constellation’s playbook of acquiring strong, niche software companies and letting them keep doing what they do best made it a legend. Topicus inherited that same strategy, focusing primarily on vertical market software across Europe. And so far, it’s sticking the landing. Unlike more speculative tech names, Topicus grows by acquisition, not hype. It doesn’t burn cash chasing moonshots. It buys profitable, essential software firms and lets them quietly generate income.

Over the past year, it’s up nearly 59%, which is a significant move for a company that rarely makes flashy headlines. Instead of hype, Topicus delivers results. In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, the Canadian stock reported revenue of $556.2 million. That blew past estimates by over 56%. Net income was $39.6 million, and earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.30. While that EPS missed expectations slightly, the big revenue beat shows strong demand and excellent top-line momentum.

More importantly, Topicus is highly profitable. Its return on equity is 28.2%, and its return on invested capital is 13.8%. That means it’s using its money efficiently. It also has a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, which gives it room to borrow if needed without putting its balance sheet at risk. Add in free cash flow of $596 million over the last 12 months, and you’ve got a business that’s not just growing, it’s generating the money to keep expanding.

Solid platform

A big reason for Topicus’ success is its approach to acquisitions. It doesn’t just gobble up any software firm with decent code. It looks for companies that dominate niche markets, often with little competition and high switching costs. These businesses serve sectors like healthcare, education, public utilities, and real estate, places where software isn’t just nice to have, it’s critical. By acquiring these firms and allowing them to operate independently, Topicus builds a diversified portfolio of durable income streams.

The European focus also sets Topicus apart. While Constellation targets global markets, Topicus is firmly entrenched in the EU. That provides a steady currency of deals and gives it a strategic edge. European software companies often operate with more conservative financials and stickier clients, which makes them excellent acquisition targets for a firm with Topicus’s mindset. The fragmented nature of Europe’s tech space means there’s still plenty of room to grow.

More to come

And for those wondering about dividends, Topicus doesn’t pay one. But that’s a good thing. Every dollar it earns is being reinvested into the business, either through acquisitions or internal growth. It’s a sign of confidence in its model and a long runway ahead. For investors looking to build wealth rather than collect income, that reinvestment is a major plus.

What makes Topicus so compelling isn’t just its financials or its structure. It’s that it’s doing all the right things quietly. In a market full of noise, it’s refreshing to find a company that simply delivers. Its roots in Constellation Software give it a roadmap, and so far, it’s following that map beautifully. With a growing base of recurring revenue, a smart approach to acquisitions, and strong leadership, Topicus has all the ingredients to be a generational winner.

Bottom line

In a decade, we might look back and realize this was one of the smartest investments available to Canadian investors. Topicus isn’t just a Canadian stock, it’s a quiet powerhouse. And that’s exactly the kind of company that tends to build wealth when no one’s watching.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for long-term growth from the TSX today, then this is where you need to look.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Scoop Up Now and Build Wealth for Generations

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another great AI stock that could be a great buy today.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

Of All My Stocks, These 2 Have the Most Explosive Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

My portfolio has its fair share of winners, but these two explosive growth stocks could be on a whole different…

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Beyond Nvidia: Why Shopify Could Be the Tech Comeback Story of 2025

| Joey Frenette

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could have a huge bounce-back year after consolidating. But there's another stock that looks even timelier after last…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Meet the Monster TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

From AI momentum to record earnings, here’s why this TSX stock keeps climbing while others slow down.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

This Small-Cap Stock Has a Real Shot at Turning a $2,000 TFSA Investment Into $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in this small-cap TSX tech stock should help TFSA investors deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $3,300 in the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks may not be in the spotlight yet, but they’re built for long-term growth and still offer…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Tech Turnaround? 2 Recovering Tech Stocks I’d Buy This Earnings Season

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and another AI stock that could turn a corner soon.

Read more »