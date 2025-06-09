Member Login
3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worth Buying With $15,000 Right Now

For investors looking to put $15,000 to work, I think these are the top three Canadian bank stocks worth owning heading into an uncertain environment moving forward.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Investors who have a decent chunk of capital to put to work in the market may certainly have good reason to look at Canadian bank stocks. Most of the top Canadian banks continue to provide robust growth year after year, with solid dividend income to boot. And given the heavily regulated nature of the Canadian banking sector, an argument can be made that these top stocks are worth buying from a growth, income, and value standpoint.

Here are my top three Canadian bank stock picks I think investors would be remiss to ignore right now.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) continues to be Canada’s largest and most prominent lender. As a top-10 global bank for quite some time, Royal Bank is also one of the systemically important banks in the system, so the whole “too big to fail” label really does apply to this top lender.

With one of the most robust and diverse lending portfolios of this group and a strong international presence, Royal Bank continues to dominate the mind share of most investors who think of Canadian bank stocks.

With a dividend yield of 3.5% and the highest valuation multiple of this group, it’s clear the market is viewing Royal Bank as the safest and most durable pick in this space. I’d have to agree.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is the second largest player in the Canadian banking system, and it has actually become a top player in the U.S. retail banking space, thanks to a number of post-GFC acquisitions made at very favourable prices.

This has led TD to become one of the dominant players on the Eastern seaboard, and one that I think has some of the best growth upside of the group thanks to its outsized U.S. exposure.

Yes, the geopolitical environment is very different today, and some Canadian investors may be looking for less exposure to U.S.-related names. But over the long term, I think TD stock will continue to be a winner with its 4.4% dividend yield and price-earnings multiple around 10 times.

Scotiabank

The most attractive Canadian bank stock from a dividend perspective (with a yield of nearly 6%), Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) also ranks as one of the more robust growth prospects of its Canadian banking peer group. Much of that has to do with the company’s Latin American exposure, which I’ve long argued provides a growth engine that’s superior to its larger peers listed above.

Now, the company’s valuation multiple does reflect this growth potential, so on an overall basis, investors are likely taking a bit more risk in owning this name. But as part of a three-stock portfolio for an investor looking to put $15k to work, I think these three top picks provide the requisite yield, growth, and safety most long-term investors are after.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

