Beat the TSX With These 3 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

With economic anxiety rising across Canada, investors are searching for ways to protect their finances and grow their wealth. At a time like this, stable, cash-generating dividend stocks can make a big difference for your portfolio. So today, we’ll look at three that could belong in your portfolio.

TELUS

One of the top contenders for steady passive income is TELUS (TSX:T). As one of the largest telecom providers in the country, TELUS offers essential services – wireless, internet, and TV – that Canadians aren’t likely to cancel, even in tough times. That makes it a reliable option in a stormy market.

TELUS currently offers a dividend yield of about 7.4%, which is well above average. The dividend stock also raised its dividend earlier this year, reinforcing its commitment to long-term income investors. While the stock has been more or less flat in 2025, gaining just over 5% year to date, it remains a favourite for those seeking predictable income with some capital appreciation potential. Its most recent earnings report showed revenue of $5 billion in the first quarter, with free cash flow improving as cost-cutting measures took effect.

CT REIT

Another strong choice is CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns properties leased almost entirely to Canadian Tire and its subsidiaries. Because Canadian Tire is both an anchor tenant and majority stakeholder, there’s a level of stability here that most REITs can’t match.

The dividend stock boasts a forward dividend yield of around 5.9%, paid monthly. Investors looking for regular income can benefit from the consistency CRT.UN offers. In its latest earnings report, CT REIT posted net income of $79 million, up from $72 million the year before. The trust also grew its portfolio by adding new developments in Ontario and Quebec. The dividend stock has gained about 15.6% year to date, showing strong performance even as the broader real estate market remains under pressure.

Sienna Senior Living

For a mix of defensive income and growth potential, Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is another name to consider. The dividend stock runs long-term care and retirement residences across Canada. While the sector faced challenges during the pandemic, Sienna has made a strong recovery. Demand for senior care continues to rise as Canada’s population ages, which gives Sienna a built-in tailwind.

It offers a dividend yield of just over 5% and has increased its payout in recent years. The dividend stock reported revenue of $197 million in its most recent quarter, along with adjusted funds from operations that beat expectations. Its stock has been one of the best performers in the dividend space this year, up more than 24% year to date.

Bottom line

None of these names are flashy, but that’s kind of the point. In uncertain markets, consistency is more valuable than hype. These three dividend stocks offer dependable income, strong fundamentals, and long-term potential. TELUS gives you exposure to the essential services sector, CRT.UN ties you to resilient retail real estate, and Sienna taps into demographic trends that will shape Canada for decades. In fact, a $9,000 investment split three ways could bring in $558.51 in annual income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL TELUS (T) $22.50 133 $1.67 $222.11 Quarterly $2,992.50 CT REIT (CRT.UN) $15.00 200 $0.93 $186.00 Monthly $3,000.00 Sienna Senior Living (SIA) $18.70 160 $0.94 $150.40 Monthly $2,992.00

Defensive dividend stocks may be just what’s needed to bring peace of mind. While no investment is risk-free, owning businesses that throw off cash, even when the economy is sputtering, can help you ride out the storm and build wealth over time.