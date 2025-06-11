Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

These three Canadian stocks would be attractive buys in this uncertain outlook.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Amid easing trade tensions and rising corporate profits, the Canadian equity markets have witnessed healthy buying over the last few weeks, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 18.9% from its April lows. However, concerns over global growth still persist amid protectionist policies. Given the uncertain outlook, I would like to balance my portfolio with a mix of quality growth, defensive, and dividend stocks. Against this backdrop, let’s look at my three top picks.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has delivered impressive returns of 1,104% over the last three years at an annualized rate of 131.5%. Solid financial performance and exposure to the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) sector have supported its stock price growth. In the company’s recently reported first-quarter earnings, its top line grew 20% amid a 28% increase in the CCS (Connectivity & Cloud Solutions) segment and a 5% increase in the ATS (Advanced Technology Solutions) segment. A 99% increase in Hardware Platform Solutions’s revenue, which reached around $1 billion during the quarter, boosted the revenue from the CCS segment.

Moreover, the growing adoption of AI has led to increased investments in AI-related infrastructure, thereby driving demand for Celestica’s products and services. Amid the increased demand outlook for its CCS segment, the management has raised its 2025 guidance. The company now anticipates posting $10.9 billion in revenues this year, representing a 12.4% increase from the previous year. Additionally, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) could come in at $5.00, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. Despite its solid returns and impressive growth prospects, CLS stock trades at a reasonable next 12 months (NTM) price-to-sales multiple of 1.2, making it an excellent buy.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a stellar defensive stock to have in your portfolio due to the essential nature of its business. The company collects, transfers, and disposes of non-hazardous solid wastes. It operates in secondary and exclusive markets across the United States and Canada, thereby facing less competition and enjoying higher margins. Additionally, the company has invested $6.5 billion since 2020, acquiring over 110 assets and driving its financial growth. Supported by this solid financial performance, the waste management stock has returned over 110% in the last five years at an annualized rate of 16%.

Moreover, WCN is building 12 renewable gas plants, which the management expects to become operational next year. Once operational, these facilities can contribute $200 million to the company’s annualized adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization). Given its solid financial position and healthy cash flows, the management predicts above-average merger and acquisition (M&A) activity this year. Considering its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on WCN.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), an ideal dividend stock, is my final pick. The midstream energy company transports oil and natural gas across North America through a tolling framework and long-term take-or-pay contracts. It also operates low-risk utility assets and 37 renewable energy assets, selling the power generated from these facilities through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Therefore, the company’s financials are less prone to economic cycles and commodity price fluctuations, thus generating stable and reliable cash flows.

Supported by these healthy cash flows, the pipeline giant has paid dividends uninterruptedly for 70 years. ENB stock has also raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 9% for the previous 30 years and currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 6%.

Moreover, Enbridge has identified $50 billion of growth opportunities over the next five years. It has also planned to invest $9–10 billion annually, expanding its rate base across its four segments. These growth initiatives could support its financial growth in the coming years. Amid these healthy growth prospects, the management expects to raise its dividends by 3% through 2026 and 5% thereafter, thus making it an enticing buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $7,000 to Create an Income Machine of Tax-Free Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $7,000 from your TFSA contribution, these three dividend stocks are the ones to jump on.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

What $7,000 Invested Annually in Your TFSA Could Become in a Decade

| Kay Ng

Consistently saving and investing $7,000 annually in your TFSA could do wonders by year 10.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Take a Good Look at XIC

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is an RRSP favourite.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 20 More Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a perfect passive income portfolio, then these are five of the safest and best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $7,000 TFSA Position With Dividend Champions

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have strong underlying fundamentals and a reliable payout history, making them top income stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Need Tax-Free Cash? How Much to Invest in a TFSA to Make $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can take a lot of money to earn $1,000 per month, but it certainly is possible.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management While it’s Below $80?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management continues to offer upside potential to investors given its growth estimates and tasty dividend yield.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

BCE and Telus are two TSX dividend stocks that offer shareholders a tasty yield in June 2025. But which telecom…

Read more »