1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

Canadian stocks can be tough when it comes to choosing the right option, but this one is a no brainer.

If you’re watching the market today, Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) stands out after a roughly 13% dip. That kind of pullback can look unsettling, but for patient investors betting on clean energy and nuclear power, it might be the perfect entry point.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels operates mainly in uranium production, with projects across Canada and the U.S. It’s also branching into vanadium and critical minerals. Uranium prices have softened from their most recent highs, but policy shifts in the U.S. and Europe are giving nuclear energy a new boost.

As of writing, the Canadian stock traded around $7.48, down from its peak, reflecting that 13% slide. For a Canadian stock tied to nuclear energy, an industry gaining favour amid carbon‑neutral goals, that pullback could be a gift.

Into earnings

The Canadian stock released its first‑quarter 2025 results in early May. The uranium producer reported revenue of US$16.9 million, which was down 34% from the prior year due to lower uranium prices and seasonal production shifts. Despite that, it posted a gross profit increase of about 5%, signaling better cost control. It also broke production records at its U.S. facilities.

On its quarterly earnings call, management raised full‑year production guidance by 22% and expanded planned finished‑goods inventory by 193%. The Canadian stock reported working capital of US$214 million, with no debt and more than US$210 million in cash plus marketable securities. That kind of balance sheet strength gives it flexibility to ride out market cycles.

Though it recorded a net loss of US$26.3 million for the quarter, which was largely due to a strategic choice not to sell uranium at current prices, management expects better returns if it waits. That’s a long‑game move.

More to come

Energy Fuels also benefits from diversification. It’s one of North America’s only producers of both uranium and vanadium. Vanadium is gaining attention for its use in battery technologies and steel alloys. The Canadian stock is also upgrading its White Mesa Mill to handle rare‑earth production, tying it into the broader clean‑tech supply chain.

At a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion at writing, Energy Fuels isn’t a giant. But for a uranium‑focused miner with vanadium and rare‑earth exposure, that’s significant. Plus, nuclear energy trends favour the sector. With governments pushing for clean, stable base load power, uranium has re-emerged as a strategic commodity.

Of course, this isn’t without risk. Coal and gas still dominate global energy. Uranium prices could stay soft if nuclear doesn’t scale fast. And delays in permitting or plant builds could hit timing. But Energy Fuels’ strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio help buffer against surprises.

Bottom line

This isn’t a Canadian stock to flip quickly. It’s for investors who believe in the long-term role of nuclear and critical minerals, and can accept volatility along the way. If you’re buying at today’s level, you know you’re in for a shaky ride, but one with potential upside as uranium and clean-tech priorities align.

For investors looking to hold “forever,” Energy Fuels ticks many boxes. It links to global energy security, critical minerals, and clean energy trends. It’s hitting production records and building capacity. It has zero debt, and insiders are buying. If nuclear is part of Canada’s clean-energy future, or at least part of the global energy mix, this kind of pullback can be a chance. You’re buying exposure to strategic minerals at a discount, with a company that’s positioning itself to ride the next wave.

Energy Fuels isn’t a sure thing. But for patient investors with conviction in nuclear and critical infrastructure, this could be the sort of home‑grown stock you buy, forget about, and look back on years later with a smile.