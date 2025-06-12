Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

Canadian stocks can be tough when it comes to choosing the right option, but this one is a no brainer.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Nuclear power station cooling tower

Source: Getty Images

If you’re watching the market today, Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) stands out after a roughly 13% dip. That kind of pullback can look unsettling, but for patient investors betting on clean energy and nuclear power, it might be the perfect entry point.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels operates mainly in uranium production, with projects across Canada and the U.S. It’s also branching into vanadium and critical minerals. Uranium prices have softened from their most recent highs, but policy shifts in the U.S. and Europe are giving nuclear energy a new boost.

As of writing, the Canadian stock traded around $7.48, down from its peak, reflecting that 13% slide. For a Canadian stock tied to nuclear energy, an industry gaining favour amid carbon‑neutral goals, that pullback could be a gift.

Into earnings

The Canadian stock released its first‑quarter 2025 results in early May. The uranium producer reported revenue of US$16.9 million, which was down 34% from the prior year due to lower uranium prices and seasonal production shifts. Despite that, it posted a gross profit increase of about 5%, signaling better cost control. It also broke production records at its U.S. facilities.

On its quarterly earnings call, management raised full‑year production guidance by 22% and expanded planned finished‑goods inventory by 193%. The Canadian stock reported working capital of US$214 million, with no debt and more than US$210 million in cash plus marketable securities. That kind of balance sheet strength gives it flexibility to ride out market cycles.

Though it recorded a net loss of US$26.3 million for the quarter, which was largely due to a strategic choice not to sell uranium at current prices, management expects better returns if it waits. That’s a long‑game move.

More to come

Energy Fuels also benefits from diversification. It’s one of North America’s only producers of both uranium and vanadium. Vanadium is gaining attention for its use in battery technologies and steel alloys. The Canadian stock is also upgrading its White Mesa Mill to handle rare‑earth production, tying it into the broader clean‑tech supply chain.

At a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion at writing, Energy Fuels isn’t a giant. But for a uranium‑focused miner with vanadium and rare‑earth exposure, that’s significant. Plus, nuclear energy trends favour the sector. With governments pushing for clean, stable base load power, uranium has re-emerged as a strategic commodity.

Of course, this isn’t without risk. Coal and gas still dominate global energy. Uranium prices could stay soft if nuclear doesn’t scale fast. And delays in permitting or plant builds could hit timing. But Energy Fuels’ strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio help buffer against surprises.

Bottom line

This isn’t a Canadian stock to flip quickly. It’s for investors who believe in the long-term role of nuclear and critical minerals, and can accept volatility along the way. If you’re buying at today’s level, you know you’re in for a shaky ride, but one with potential upside as uranium and clean-tech priorities align.

For investors looking to hold “forever,” Energy Fuels ticks many boxes. It links to global energy security, critical minerals, and clean energy trends. It’s hitting production records and building capacity. It has zero debt, and insiders are buying. If nuclear is part of Canada’s clean-energy future, or at least part of the global energy mix, this kind of pullback can be a chance. You’re buying exposure to strategic minerals at a discount, with a company that’s positioning itself to ride the next wave.

Energy Fuels isn’t a sure thing. But for patient investors with conviction in nuclear and critical infrastructure, this could be the sort of home‑grown stock you buy, forget about, and look back on years later with a smile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Cenovus Energy While It’s Below $20?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus is up more than 25% from its April low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are energy stocks, and then there's this undervalued dividend stock for long-term income.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Hydro One While It’s Below $50?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its rate-regulated business, healthy growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth, I believe Hydro One would be an excellent buy…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how the tariff situation affects the Canadian energy market and find potential investment opportunities in energy stocks.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Got $3,000? Here’s Why I Would Invest It in These 2 TSX Utility Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two TSX utility stocks if you want to make the best of your investment capital in…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Energetic Canadian Stock Down 43% to Buy and Hold Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't count out this energy stock, now down 40% in the last year, but starting to climb once more.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk and regulated asset base, reliable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these three utility stocks are excellent…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons Enbridge Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a must-buy for long-term Investors? This stock offers growth, income, and one of the most defensive operations on…

Read more »