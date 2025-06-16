Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Why I’d Buy Telus Stock Over BCE Any Day

Dividend Investors: Why I’d Buy Telus Stock Over BCE Any Day

Telus (TSX:T) has a higher dividend yield and potentially more attractive comeback story.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian telecom scene has been through a hurricane of volatility in recent years, to say the least. With telecom titan BCE (TSX:BCE) slashing its dividend payout, passive income investors may be wondering if the worst is over yet. And while BCE stock has struggled to gain traction, I think that its new payout is more than sustainable.

As I noted in a prior piece covering BCE and its big dividend reduction, I think there could be a long-term pathway to recovery and, with that, above-average dividend growth prospects. In any case, I have no idea if BCE’s pains will be subsiding anytime soon. There are a lot of issues to address before shareholders can feel comfortable again. And while buying the dip may seem wise, I think that there’s a better way to play the telecom scene while getting a much heftier dividend yield for doing so.

Telus stock could be a better dividend bargain

While I’m not against picking up a few shares of BCE at around $30-32 while the dividend is just shy of the 6% mark, I just find Telus (TSX:T) and its massive 7.6% yield to be a better bet. Not only will you get more income, but the stock chart isn’t nearly as horrifying. Of course, it’s too early to tell if a bottom is already in the name. Either way, Telus stock seems somewhat less difficult to own than the likes of its now smaller rival.

In any case, Telus stock has a long way to go if it’s to see its prior highs of around $35 per share again. Industry headwinds have been tough, but recent quarters give investors something to be hopeful for, even if industry headwinds prevail for another few years. At the time of writing, T stock goes for 27.9 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), which is still not cheap for a name that’s lost more than 35% of its value from peak levels. Still, the growing, swollen dividend yield is so tempting. And if you can get behind the company’s turnaround story, I find the name to be a top pick in the ultra-high-yield space today.

So, what’s up next for Telus?

The company recently proposed to buy back Telus Digital after spinning off the business around four years prior. Indeed, perhaps there’s a bit of value to be unlocked as the firm looks to turn around the IT service provider that hasn’t really had the best time on its own following the 2021 spin-off. Deal or not, I’m a big fan of Telus’s balance sheet and the growth options it can provide the firm as it tries to sustain a comeback.

Additionally, Telus seems open to using generative artificial intelligence to save money in various areas, such as customer service. Any added margin gains are sure to be welcomed by investors as the company continues to slog through a difficult environment. In any case, I’m a fan of management and think the firm has what it takes to invest in long-term growth while keeping its fat dividend intact. For that reason, I like T stock more than most other dividend payers, yielding over 7%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Stocks for Beginners

Transform Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into a Wealth-Building Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to turn your TFSA into a wealth-building machine? These stocks can help do that and much more, all on…

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

1 Stellar Canadian Stock Down 42% From All-Time to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock a great long-term buy for income, but also for its value.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This Energy Stock for Its 9.4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Alvopetro Energy is a high yield dividend stock that trades at a cheap multiple in June 2025, given its growth…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

High Yield + Growth: 2 Generous Dividend Heavyweights to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another dividend stock prove you can have gains, superior dividend growth, and high upfront yields.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How You Could Earn $466 a Month in Dividends With Less Than $100k in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge to generate a growing stream of passive income.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Use a TFSA and Generate Tax-Free Income, Plus Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to create income for life, especially with a dividend stock like this.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

TSX Today: Watch the Markets on June 24

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

More numbers are coming out, and investors better hold on. Especially if they own this stock.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up 28% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »