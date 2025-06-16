Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 16

With the Fed’s next decision looming and geopolitical tensions brewing, TSX investors are likely to take a wait-and-watch approach today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks traded on a slightly negative note on Friday as the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting kept investors cautious heading into the weekend. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 111 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 26,504 but still marked a third consecutive weekly gain.

Even as sharp gains in crude oil and gold prices offered support to commodity-linked stocks, losses in other key sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary, and industrials pulled the TSX down.

The selling reflected a risk-off mood ahead of this week’s key macro events, with investors looking for clarity from the Fed on the future path of interest rates.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lightspeed Commerce, Celestica, and Ero Copper were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each diving by more than 4%.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as its shares slipped by 3.6% to $143.18 per share. This selloff in SHOP stock came despite the company’s announcement of a new partnership with Coinbase and Stripe to enable USDC (USD Coin) stablecoin payments for merchants.

While the initiative signals Shopify’s push into innovative digital payment solutions, investors appeared cautious due partly to crypto-related volatility. Also, the broader market weakness likely weighed on sentiment, contributing to Shopify’s pullback alongside other growth stocks. So far in 2025, SHOP stock has slipped 6.4%.

In contrast, International Petroleum, Bausch Health, Athabasca Oil, and Suncor Energy climbed by at least 4.7% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Baytex Energy, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early Monday trading as investors continued to assess the impact of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, heightening concerns about global stability. Given that, the TSX index could remain nearly flat at the open today.

While no major economic or corporate events are due this morning, Canadian investors’ attention remains firmly on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision and any new geopolitical and trade developments.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Pembina Pipeline, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Coinbase Global, International Petroleum, Lightspeed Commerce, Pembina Pipeline, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX set another record on Thursday as cooling U.S. inflation stoked rate-cut hopes -- but today’s surge in oil…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stock Market

The Best Way to Deploy $15,000 in Today’s Economic Environment

| Puja Tayal

Learn how the current economic environment impacts your investment strategies. Explore ways to secure your $15,000 in this climate.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 12

| Jitendra Parashar

Cooling inflation data out of the U.S. propelled the TSX to a record close and boosted hopes for sooner-than-expected Fed…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite remains just three points shy of its record high as the focus shifts to the important U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could see more volatility today as investors look ahead to Wednesday’s closely watched U.S. inflation report.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Momentum remains strong for the TSX Composite Index, which is now trading at record highs after eight winning weeks out…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Silver’s continued climb may drive TSX mining stocks higher at the open, though market attention remains fixed on Canadian and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong overnight gains in metals prices could drive the resource-heavy TSX index higher at the open today as the focus…

Read more »