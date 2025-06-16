With the Fed’s next decision looming and geopolitical tensions brewing, TSX investors are likely to take a wait-and-watch approach today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 16

Canadian stocks traded on a slightly negative note on Friday as the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting kept investors cautious heading into the weekend. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 111 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 26,504 but still marked a third consecutive weekly gain.

Even as sharp gains in crude oil and gold prices offered support to commodity-linked stocks, losses in other key sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary, and industrials pulled the TSX down.

The selling reflected a risk-off mood ahead of this week’s key macro events, with investors looking for clarity from the Fed on the future path of interest rates.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lightspeed Commerce, Celestica, and Ero Copper were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each diving by more than 4%.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as its shares slipped by 3.6% to $143.18 per share. This selloff in SHOP stock came despite the company’s announcement of a new partnership with Coinbase and Stripe to enable USDC (USD Coin) stablecoin payments for merchants.

While the initiative signals Shopify’s push into innovative digital payment solutions, investors appeared cautious due partly to crypto-related volatility. Also, the broader market weakness likely weighed on sentiment, contributing to Shopify’s pullback alongside other growth stocks. So far in 2025, SHOP stock has slipped 6.4%.

In contrast, International Petroleum, Bausch Health, Athabasca Oil, and Suncor Energy climbed by at least 4.7% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Baytex Energy, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early Monday trading as investors continued to assess the impact of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, heightening concerns about global stability. Given that, the TSX index could remain nearly flat at the open today.

While no major economic or corporate events are due this morning, Canadian investors’ attention remains firmly on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision and any new geopolitical and trade developments.

