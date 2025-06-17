Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Barrick Gold vs Franco-Nevada?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Barrick Gold vs Franco-Nevada?

Let’s dive into whether Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) or Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) are the better pick for gold-focused investors right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
todder holds a gold bar

Source: Getty Images

There are a myriad of ways investors can add exposure to gold in their portfolios. Whether it’s buying physical bouillon, investing in futures and options, or buying gold miners and other gold-related stocks directly, the options really are quite extensive.

For investors looking at the gold mining sector, I do think Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) are two great options worth considering. These are companies with very different business models, but each provide the kind of outsized gold exposure those truly bullish on precious metals may be looking for right now.

Let’s dive into what to make of these two gold names, and whether now’s the time to add some exposure to one or both of these stocks.

Barrick Gold

Let’s start with Barrick Gold, one of the top global gold miners in this space. The Canada-based company continues to be one of my top picks as a way to play the scale and operating efficiency most investors are looking for from a gold miner. The company’s strong revenue growth (18% year-over-year this past quarter) is evidence of just how powerful rising gold prices can be for miners. As the price of gold increases, Barrick is typically able to provide investors with a much higher return on capital, given that the company’s expenditures and debt are mostly fixed.

Operating cash flow and adjusted EPS growth of Barrick have been equally impressive, coming in at 59% and 26%, respectively, over the past year as of Q1. With gold production rising, Barrick does appear to be one of the best options for those looking for exposure to this space right now.

Franco-Nevada

A top royalty and streaming company in the precious metals mining space, Franco-Nevada earns a percentage of revenue from the various operators the company lends to. In other words, this company acts as a diversified player in the lending side of the spectrum, providing high-margin exposure to a sector that has been hampered on the margin front during previous periods when gold prices were on the decline.

Franco-Nevada’s business model is therefore less risky than investing in a mining concern like Barrick directly. However, the company’s growth of late hasn’t kept pace with Barrick’s, with Franco-Nevada delivering adjusted EPS growth of just 13.5% and net earnings growth of roughly 26% year-over-year.

Now, this growth does come alongside a beefy gross margin of 87%, which is really what most investors are after, and what drives this company’s high multiple (for the sector).

So, which is the better pick?

In my view, Franco-Nevada’s underlying business model is one I think is intriguing at present. With gold prices where they are (and the risk of default for most mining operators near historic lows), this is a company that could continue to see strong growth over the long term. But that’s the key risk with owning a streaming and royalty firm like Franco-Nevada – when hard times hit, such a company could get hit harder than the overall sector.

For gold bugs who intend to invest in this space for the long term, owning both would be my preferred way to go. Alternatively, there are a number of ETFs out there tracking this space, which may be worth considering.

But I do think that having exposure to both the mining and financing side of this sector makes sense for those who may already have bouillon exposure, and/or precious metals exposure from other assets in this space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Metals and Mining Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Focuses on Future Industry Leaders

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality growth stocks such as Electrovaya should help TFSA investors deliver outsized gains in the next decade.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Magna Mining a Good Stock to Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Magna Mining is a Canadian penny stock that trades at a cheap valuation in June 2025, given its growth estimates.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 No-Brainer Gold Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With gold shining brighter than ever, these two Canadian gold stocks look like smart buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Everyone’s Talking About Silver Stocks: Here’s 1 ETF to Consider

| Joey Frenette

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and the silver stocks could be in for some summertime strength.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Metals and Mining Stocks

Tariff Shockwave 2025: US Stocks Crater While Canada Rides the Wave

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian stocks have collectively displayed resiliency against the US tariff shockwave in 2025.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Kinross Gold While it’s Below $21?

| Aditya Raghunath

Kinross is a gold mining stock that has delivered market-thumping returns to shareholders in the past decade. Is the TSX…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy New Gold Stock While It’s Below $8?

| Aditya Raghunath

New Gold is a TSX mining stock that has more than doubled in the last 12 months. Is NGD stock…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy First Majestic Silver Stock While It’s Below $12?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Majestic Silver is a TSX mining stock positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders over the next 18 months.

Read more »