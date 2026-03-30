Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks for Investors Who Want Income Now and Growth Later

3 Canadian Stocks for Investors Who Want Income Now and Growth Later

With the right stocks, it’s possible to get paid today and still grow your wealth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Wajax combines heavy-equipment exposure with a 4%+ yield and steady earnings growth.
  • Russel Metals benefits from industrial demand while returning cash through dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions.
  • Jamieson offers more defensive growth in wellness, with a smaller dividend but solid 2026 guidance.

It is absolutely possible to get both income and growth through Canadian stocks. The TSX is full of businesses that do not fit neatly into one box. Some companies are still expanding quickly but also pay dividends, while others throw off steady cash while still finding room to grow through acquisitions, new contracts, or stronger margins.

For investors with $10,000 (or any other starting amount!), that kind of mix can be a sweet spot. You do not need to choose between getting paid now and building wealth for later.

woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Wajax: Industrial Upside With a 4%-Plus Yield

Wajax (TSX: WJX) is an industrial stock that still gives investors meaningful income. It sells and services heavy equipment and industrial parts across mining, construction, energy, and other sectors, so it benefits when the real economy keeps moving.

In 2025, revenue rose 2.3% to $2.15 billion, adjusted EBITDA climbed 5.2% to $176.7 million, and adjusted EPS rose 19.2% to $2.90. That’s solid execution in a market that was not universally kind to cyclical names. With the shares recently around $32 and an annual dividend of $1.40 per share — yielding approximately 4.4% — Wajax looks like a practical mix of cyclical growth and real income, especially if industrial and infrastructure spending stays healthy in 2026.

If you are a Canadian investor looking for dividend income without sacrificing growth potential, here are three TSX stocks worth considering.

Russel Metals: A Metals Distributor That Just Got an Investment-Grade Upgrade

Russel Metals (TSX: RUS) fits the income-and-growth goal with a slightly different flavour. It distributes and processes steel and other metals for industrial customers, manufacturing demand, and infrastructure projects, without needing to mine anything itself. In 2025, revenue rose 9% to $4.6 billion, EBITDA increased 13% to $337 million, and the company closed the Kloeckner Metals acquisition while repurchasing $86 million of shares and paying $96 million in dividends.

Two recent developments sharpen the investment case here. S&P Global upgraded Russel to investment-grade BBB- from BB+ with a stable outlook, which is a meaningful credit milestone that expands its financing options and signals improved balance sheet confidence. The quarterly dividend also recently rose to $0.43 per share, or $1.72 annualized. At roughly $47 per share, the trailing yield sits around 3.7%. For investors who want exposure to a tougher part of the economy without giving up shareholder returns, Russel looks like a strong option.

Jamieson Wellness: Defensive Growth From Canada’s Leading Supplement Brand

Jamieson Wellness (TSX: JWEL) gives our list a more defensive kind of growth. It manufactures and sells vitamins, supplements, and wellness products under the Jamieson, Youtheory, and Progressive brands — a consumer category that tends to hold up fairly well even when people get cautious about spending. China is an increasingly important growth driver, where the brand’s reputation for quality helps it stand apart in a crowded market.

In 2025, revenue rose 14.3% to $873.3 million, adjusted EBITDA rose 15.9% to $169.1 million, and adjusted diluted EPS climbed 19.1% to $2.31. Management guided for 2026 revenue of $895 million to $935 million and adjusted EBITDA of $174 million to $181 million. A company officer added shares as recently as March 19, 2026 — a modest but positive signal of internal confidence. With a market cap around $1.4 billion and a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share yielding 2.7%, Jamieson is not a giant yielder, but it offers a nice balance of steady demand and continued growth.

Bottom line

The best Canadian stocks for income and growth are usually the ones doing both without trying too hard to be glamorous. Wajax brings industrial upside and a 4%-plus dividend. Russel Metals brings metals distribution exposure, a freshly earned investment-grade credit rating, and reliable shareholder returns. Jamieson Wellness brings defensive consumer demand and double-digit earnings growth. All three can generate solid income from a $10,000 starting investment:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $10,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $10,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT
FREQUENCY
RUS$47.88208$1.72$357.76Quarterly
WJX$31.92313$1.40$438.20Quarterly
JWEL$33.80295$0.92$271.40Quarterly

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Russel Metals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Tied to the Real Economy (Not Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These “real economy” stocks are driven by backlog, contracted projects, and production volumes.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Market Notices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The best “cheap” TSX stocks usually have improving cash flow and a clear catalyst that can flip investor sentiment.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Built to Earn, Pay, and Endure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The safest bets are often Canada’s cash-generating “engine” companies tied to energy and global demand.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I Still Want in My TFSA a Year Later

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The best TFSA stocks keep compounding without needing perfect headlines, thanks to durable demand and disciplined capital allocation.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: Here’s the RRSP Balance Canadians Have at 35 — and 1 Stock to Help You Beat It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 35, your actual balance matters less than using the tax break and having time for your investments to compound…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Can Turn a $56,000 TFSA Into a Lasting Income Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The account works best when it holds businesses that can keep compounding and paying dividends.

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

A Grocery-Anchored REIT Yielding 8.4% That Most Canadian Investors Have Never Heard Of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers high monthly income from a diversified Canadian real estate mix, but the payout is only…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 18% and a Screaming Buy

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest updates on the dividend situation of Telus Corporation and what it means for investors amid financial stress.

Read more »