How to Invest $10,000 in Today’s Uncertain Market for Future Gains

Staying invested through volatility can pay off, especially with TSX-listed stocks that offer strength and attractive long-term upside.

The stock market feels uncertain right now, and that has a lot of investors sitting on the sidelines. While the TSX recently hit a new record high, underlying risks remain. Persistent inflation, an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, and geopolitical conflicts have many wondering whether this rally is sustainable.

But if you have $10,000 ready to invest and you are thinking long term, this could actually be a great time to get started. The best opportunities don’t always come when everything looks perfect. They show up when fundamentally strong stocks temporarily look undervalued, and their prices do not reflect their real potential. In this article, I’ll highlight two such TSX-listed stocks offering a mix of resilience and long-term upside to buy now.

Maple Leaf Foods stock

When markets are uncertain, it could help to focus on fundamentally strong companies like Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI), which has built a solid base in the essential business of food production. Headquartered in Mississauga, this company makes everything from ready-to-cook meals to plant-based proteins.

It’s not just surviving this uncertain market but actually gaining momentum in 2025 as its stock has surged 37% year-to-date to currently trade at $27.95 per share with a market cap of $3.5 billion. Interestingly, it also offers a 3.4% annualized dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended in March 2025, the Canadian food manufacturer posted 8% YoY (year-over-year) revenue growth and a big 43% YoY jump in its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). Its adjusted quarterly EBITDA margin also improved to 13.4%, up from 10.1% a year ago.

The company’s operations in prepared foods, poultry, and pork are all contributing, and it’s now moving forward with a strategic spin-off of its pork segment into a new entity called Canada Packers. That could sharpen Maple Leaf’s focus as a brand-first food firm while unlocking more value for long-term shareholders.

For long-term investors with patience, Maple Leaf’s profitable business could keep delivering in the years ahead.

Aritzia stock

Another top stock you can consider for your $10,000 investment is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a premium fashion retailer that’s gaining serious traction, especially in the U.S. market. The Vancouver-based company has seen its stock jump nearly 79% over the last year. With this, it trades at $67.44 per share and has a market cap of about $7.7 billion.

In its latest fiscal quarter (ended in February 2025), Aritzia posted 31% YoY revenue growth and a 156% jump in adjusted net profit. Its U.S. operations made up over 60% of total sales for the quarter. That momentum mainly came from the rising e-commerce demand and its expansion into high-profile locations like Fifth Avenue in New York. These strong results clearly showcased Aritzia’s ability to thrive under pressure and capture market share even in a tough economic environment.

For long-term investors, this kind of consistent growth across key markets, paired with solid earnings gains and a clean balance sheet, makes Aritzia an interesting stock to hold through market cycles.