Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » Stock Shopping? Put These Retailers on the List

Stock Shopping? Put These Retailers on the List

Contrary to their stereotype, several stellar retail stocks are worth investor consideration right now. Let the stock shopping begin!

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Have you considered adding some of the market’s best retail stocks to your portfolio? When it comes to stock shopping, there’s no shortage of great options to consider on the market right now.

Here are some of those growth-focused retail stocks for investors ready to go stock shopping to consider.

From gas to gum, this retailer has it all

When was the last time you pulled into a gas station to fill up the car and thought, “Gas stations – now that’s a great investment!”

It doesn’t exactly scream excitement, nor does it call out as a huge investment opportunity. But that’s exactly what Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) does, and despite the initial reaction, the stock is full of massive long-term potential.

Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet. It also happens to be an option for stock shopping investors who are looking for the ultimate growth stock.

That’s because Couche-Tard has taken an aggressive stance on growth, completing ever-larger acquisitions over the years.

And now the retailer has its eyes on the crown: Japan-based 7& I Holdings, which is the name behind the iconic 7-Eleven brand.

The companies have been talking for months about a potential acquisition, for which the ramifications (and growth potential) would be off the scale.

Outside of that potential mega-deal, Couche-Tard’s gas and convenience model operates in dozens of countries around the world. The model is simple, defensive, and has been instrumental in the company posting gains of over 66% in the trailing five years.

From the great white north to down under

Dollar stores are some of the most defensive and downright brilliant retail stocks to consider right now. More specifically, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is the dollar store stock for those investors doing some stock shopping.

What makes Dollarama worthy of any stock shopping venture? Apart from the sprawling 1,600 locations in Canada (and still growing), Dollarama also maintains a growing presence abroad.

That includes a growing stake in Latin American chain Dollar City, and the recent acquisition of Australian-based The Reject Shop.

In terms of results, Dollarama continues to post strong results, including whopping 8.2% year-over-year in sales in the most recent quarter.

That performance is fueled by strong demand for its products and overall market sentiment. Sales at dollar stores tend to spike when market volatility hits, as consumers opt to trade down on their shopping.

Adding to that appeal is Dollarama’s unique pricing and bundling model, which further makes this a stellar addition to any portfolio.

Was there really any doubt about this retailer?

It would be nearly impossible to talk about well-performing retail stocks with huge potential and not mention Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

The e-commerce titan has become synonymous with online one-stop commerce and a darling of the market. Over the past decade, Shopify has added additional functionality to its core storefront commerce platform.

The company now offers everything from order tracking, and support and analytics to fulfillment and social media on its platform. Many of these are bolt-on plug-ins that allow customers to quickly develop and market their storefronts.

More importantly, it has been wildly successful. In fact, in the most recent quarter, Shopify posted a whopping 27% increase in revenue growth while attaining a 15% free cash flow margin.

For those keeping count, that’s an incredible seven consecutive quarters in which Shopify posted double-digit free cash flow margins.

Shopify expects that growth to continue, making this one of the must-have investments on any stock shopping list.

Let’s go stock shopping

No stock, even the most defensive, is without some risk, and that risk is especially prevalent in the retail sector. That being said, this trio of stocks mentioned above all boast significant defensive appeal.

Throw in the unique growth appeal they each offer, and you have a top list of retail investments to satisfy the hunger of any stock shopping investor.

In my opinion, a small position in one or all of the above should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Never Sell

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some Canadian stocks you can buy and never sell? Here are three picks for investors looking to put…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons Fortis Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Seeking a safe dividend for the long term? This stock offers growth and income packaged in one of the best…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Stocks for Beginners

Transform Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into a Wealth-Building Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to turn your TFSA into a wealth-building machine? These stocks can help do that and much more, all on…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Top TSX Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It.

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you could buy and hold one stock, would you focus on growth or income? Here's my pick, which actually…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Top TSX Stocks

Should You Buy Gildan Activewear While it Trades Below $67?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gildan Activewear stock appears undervalued as management downplays tariffs while innovation expands operating margins

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons Enbridge Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a must-buy for long-term Investors? This stock offers growth, income, and one of the most defensive operations on…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Infrastructure Stock to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canada's latest government bill (Bill C-5) could propel infrastructure stocks like Bird Construction (BDT) stock higher...

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to establish decades of passive income from a handful of stocks? Here are three options that can do that…

Read more »