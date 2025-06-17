Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

There are certain stocks that could get investors to a million dollars, and this is one of them.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Growing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a million-dollar portfolio doesn’t happen overnight, but it is possible with time, discipline, and the right stocks. The key is to focus on companies that offer both stability and growth. One of the most consistent performers in the Canadian market is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). As Canada’s largest bank, it has long proven it can deliver income and growth through all kinds of market conditions.

About RBC

Royal Bank has a market cap of around $245 billion at writing, making it one of the biggest and most stable financial institutions in not just the country but the world. It has a diverse business that includes personal and commercial banking, capital markets, insurance, and wealth management. This mix allows it to generate income from multiple sources and helps cushion the impact when one segment is under pressure.

If you’re investing through a TFSA, dividends matter. And Royal Bank delivers. The dividend stock offers a forward dividend yield of around 3.5% as of writing. That means for every $10,000 invested, you could earn roughly $350 in tax-free dividends each year. Inside a TFSA, those earnings grow without being taxed, and if reinvested, they help power long-term compounding.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
RY$174.6857$6.16$351.12Quarterly$9,958.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings report for the quarter ending Apr. 30, 2025, Royal Bank reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.12. That was up from $2.92 during the same quarter in 2024. Revenue climbed 10.7% year over year to $15.7 billion, showing strong momentum in its core business lines. Net income reached $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a 43% increase over the previous year. That was a record quarter for the dividend stock.

Much of that growth came from the wealth management and capital markets divisions. Wealth management revenue surged 48%, helped by the successful integration of HSBC Canada, which Royal Bank acquired in late 2023. The acquisition added around 780,000 new clients and expanded its presence in the retail and commercial banking space. Capital markets also posted solid gains, with revenue up 24%.

While the overall picture looks strong, Royal Bank is still preparing for possible bumps ahead. The dividend stock increased provisions for credit losses to $1.42 billion, up 55% from a year earlier. That’s a cautious move in case the economy weakens, and more borrowers struggle to repay loans. But even with those provisions, the bank continues to post strong results, which speaks to its resilience.

A solid long-term buy

Valuation-wise, the dividend stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 13. For a bank with this kind of stability and earnings power, that’s a fair price. It also announced a new share buyback program in June 2025, with plans to repurchase up to 35 million shares. That kind of move supports the share price and boosts earnings per share over time.

All this makes Royal Bank a solid choice for any TFSA-focused investor. It offers income through dividends, growth through earnings, and stability through diversification. It may not be the flashiest stock on the market, but when you’re building wealth over decades, boring can be a good thing.

Stocks like Royal Bank do the heavy lifting in a long-term plan. They generate regular cash flow, provide capital appreciation, and help reduce volatility in your portfolio. Inside a TFSA, every dollar of that income and growth goes further because you don’t lose any of it to taxes.

Bottom line

If your goal is to grow your TFSA to a million dollars, Royal Bank of Canada is the kind of dividend stock that deserves a spot at the core of your strategy. It has stood the test of time, delivered consistent performance, and continues to find new ways to grow. Sometimes, the best move isn’t about chasing the next big thing; it’s about choosing what works and sticking with it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best stocks to invest? Whether you have $50 or $50,000, this trio of options is…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That TFSA Investors Should Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning TSX dividend stocks such as CNR to generate outsized gains over the next…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

For $5,000 in Annual Dividends, Here’s How Many Shares of CIBC Stock You’ll Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stable passive income, this dividend stock will certainly get you there.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three utility stocks are ideal long-term buys due to their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget! A Standout BMO ETF to Buy and Hold for the Next Few Decades

| Joey Frenette

BMO Growth ETF (TSX:ZGRO) is a competitive full portfolio that's fit for long-term hands-off portfolios.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons Fortis Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Seeking a safe dividend for the long term? This stock offers growth and income packaged in one of the best…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Ultra-Safe Utility Dividend Stock Down 59% From All-Time Highs to Buy Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This utility stock certainly has a lot going for it -- especially that monthly dividend.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

8.4% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want stable monthly income that lasts a lifetime? Then certainly consider this dividend stock.

Read more »