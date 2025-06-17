The $35,000 Long-Term Strategy for Market Volatility

Both time in the market and timing the market helps in building long-term wealth. So, investors should hold some cash to be ready for market corrections.

Market volatility isn’t something to fear — it’s something to prepare for. While many investors chase returns or panic during pullbacks, savvy long-term investors understand that volatility offers rare opportunities to buy great companies at a discount. With a smart strategy and a $35,000 plan, you can use market corrections to your advantage. One of the most powerful tools in this strategy? Holding some cash. And one of the best stocks to deploy it into during market dips? Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

The power of cash + patience

Many investors view cash as “dead money.” But in volatile markets, cash is not a drag on performance — it’s dry powder. Holding a cash position of even 20-30% allows you to act decisively when fear takes over the market.

Imagine this: out of your $35,000, you keep $10,000 in cash and deploy the rest gradually. As volatility hits, you’re not scrambling to sell assets or second-guessing your choices. Instead, you have cash on hand to scoop up quality stocks at attractive prices — without panic, without having to borrow to invest, and without regret.

A core holding: Royal Bank of Canada

Enter Royal Bank of Canada, one of the country’s largest banks and one of the most reliable dividend payers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. With operations spanning personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets and having a growing U.S. footprint, RBC is built for resilience. Currently, the bank stock offers a dividend yield of roughly 3.5%, with a long track record of maintaining or raising dividends even through tough cycles. This kind of reliability makes it a perfect idea for opportunistic buying during corrections.

A realistic deployment plan

RY stock trades around $175 today, but let’s say during a sharp correction, it dips to $130. That’s your cue.

Using $5,000 of your cash reserve, you could buy approximately 38 additional shares and boost your annual dividend income by about $234. If you had already deployed $5,000 at a higher price earlier, your dollar-cost average improves, and your overall yield rises — thanks to buying more at a lower price. Your total position would increase, generating more annual dividend income, not including any reinvestments or dividend growth. That’s how market dips could boost your income instead of being viewed as a setback for your portfolio or wealth building.

The long-term blueprint

Here’s the strategy in simple terms:

Split your capital: Invest some now, but keep a meaningful cash reserve. Wait for corrections: Don’t fear volatility — welcome it. Buy high-quality stocks like RY: Prioritize safety, dividends, and resilience. Reinvest dividends: Compound growth by reinvesting your dividends. Stay the course: Think long term and avoid emotional decisions.

Time in the market … and timing with cash

The old adage says, “Time in the market beats timing the market.” That’s true, but a cash reserve gives you more options. You don’t need to predict the bottom. You just need to be ready when prices look attractive, and fear is high.

Royal Bank of Canada, with its strong fundamentals and consistent performance, is the kind of stock that rewards long-term holders — especially those who buy when others are selling. In a volatile market, the combination of business quality, investor patience, and cash is a rare edge. With a disciplined $35,000 strategy anchored by quality stocks like Royal Bank, you’re not just riding out volatility — you’re using it to build lasting wealth.