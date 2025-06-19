Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Hold for Decades in Your TFSA

3 Top Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Hold for Decades in Your TFSA

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

With the TSX trading near its record high, investors are wondering which top Canadian dividend stocks might still be good to buy right now for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income and total returns.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) doesn’t offer a high dividend yield, but the dividend-growth outlook and the reliability of the revenue and cash flow make the utility company hard to beat when it comes to finding a solid stock to own for income and long-term capital gains.

Fortis owns $75 billion in utility assets spread out across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include power generation facilities, electricity transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities. Companies and households need electricity and natural gas regardless of the state of the economy, so Fortis is a good stock to own during challenging economic conditions.

Fortis grows through acquisitions and organic developments. The current $26 billion capital program is expected to raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the increase in earnings should support planned annual dividend hikes of 4% to 6% over five years. Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 51 years.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is also a player in the natural gas distribution sector. In fact, its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States in 2024 made Enbridge the largest operator of natural gas utilities in North America. These assets, when combined with Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission and storage assets in Canada and the United States, position the business to benefit from the anticipated surge in natural gas demand in the coming years. Gas-fired power generation plants are being built to supply electricity to hundreds of new AI data centres.

Enbridge’s oil pipeline infrastructure and oil export terminal remain strategically important for Canada and the United States. Enbridge’s network moves about 30% of the oil produced in the two countries.

Investors received a dividend increase in each of the past 30 years. The current $28 billion capital program should support ongoing dividend growth. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is arguably a contrarian pick in the Canadian bank sector. The stock has underperformed its large peers for several years, but a new CEO is driving a turnaround plan designed to improve investor returns. The bank is shifting its growth focus away from Latin America to the United States and Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia spent US$2.8 billion in 2024 to buy a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank. The deal gives Bank of Nova Scotia a platform to expand its U.S. presence. Earlier this year, the Bank of Nova Scotia sold its businesses in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama. It still has large operations in Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

Investors will need to be patient, but the stock should be attractive at the current price, and you get paid a solid 5.9% dividend yield to wait for the transition plan to deliver results.

The bottom line

Fortis, Enbridge, and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on dividend income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 New Red Flags the CRA is Watching for Old Age Security Pensioners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OAS payments can be an amazing income stream, but watch out for CRA warnings!

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't know where to put a $5,000 investment? Consider essential stocks like this one.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks aren't just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Read more »