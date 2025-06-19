Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Depending on your risk tolerance, Magna International stock may be a weak buy, solid hold, or better left alone.

Magna International (TSX:MG), one of the world’s largest automotive parts manufacturers, is no stranger to volatility. As a cyclical stock, its earnings — and share price — tend to move with the broader economic cycle and the health of the auto industry. That cyclicality presents both risk and opportunity for investors, asking the critical question: should they buy, sell, or hold?

A roller coaster of returns

History shows just how volatile Magna International stock can be. During the 2020 market crash, the stock plummeted more than 45%, dropping from around $68 to approximately $37 per share. But investors who bought at the bottom could have tripled their money within 18 months, as shares rocketed to over $119 by mid-2021.

Even without perfect timing, traders who bought during the downturn and exited on the recovery were rewarded handsomely. For value-focused investors with a stomach for swings, Magna can offer serious upside — but only if bought at the right price.

Headwinds in 2025

Fast-forward to 2025, and the company finds itself in a challenging environment. The shares currently trade at $51.56, representing a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.3 — a valuation that suggests opportunity, but also caution.

Three major headwinds are weighing on the stock:

U.S. tariff uncertainty: Volatile U.S. trade policy has impacted Magna’s supply chain and cost structure. Management is responding with cost-cutting and operational efficiency measures, allowing it to emerge as a leaner company Foreign exchange pressure: A strong U.S. dollar has hurt Magna’s international revenues when converted to U.S. dollars, further dragging down margins Weak global vehicle production: Slower demand and production pullbacks, particularly in North America and Europe, are reducing volumes and pressuring earnings

Despite these issues, Magna is still expected to turn a profit this year, although earnings are forecasted to decline roughly 14%. That said, the company has navigated downturns before, and its management appears proactive in mitigating damage.

Dividend strength in a volatile sector

Perhaps the most compelling reason to consider Magna is its reliable dividend. The company has raised its payout for about 15 consecutive years. Even amid earnings declines, its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 42% this year.

Its dividend yield is currently near 5.2%, an attractive figure for income investors. Over the past five and 10 years, its dividend has grown at compound annual rates of 5.4% and 9.6%, respectively — demonstrating a consistent commitment to shareholder returns. Magna also carries an A- credit rating from S&P, reflecting a strong balance sheet and financial discipline. Still, the business remains inherently cyclical and unpredictable. That makes the stock better suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Verdict: Weak buy or hold

Magna International trades at a reasonable valuation, has a solid dividend, and is executing a thoughtful response to the current headwinds. While it’s not without risks — chief among them being industry cyclicality and macroeconomic sensitivity — the long-term recovery potential and sustainable yield make it a reasonable option for aggressive income or value investors.

Should you buy, sell, or hold?