Member Login
Home » Investing » Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Depending on your risk tolerance, Magna International stock may be a weak buy, solid hold, or better left alone.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG), one of the world’s largest automotive parts manufacturers, is no stranger to volatility. As a cyclical stock, its earnings — and share price — tend to move with the broader economic cycle and the health of the auto industry. That cyclicality presents both risk and opportunity for investors, asking the critical question: should they buy, sell, or hold?

A roller coaster of returns

History shows just how volatile Magna International stock can be. During the 2020 market crash, the stock plummeted more than 45%, dropping from around $68 to approximately $37 per share. But investors who bought at the bottom could have tripled their money within 18 months, as shares rocketed to over $119 by mid-2021.

Even without perfect timing, traders who bought during the downturn and exited on the recovery were rewarded handsomely. For value-focused investors with a stomach for swings, Magna can offer serious upside — but only if bought at the right price.

Headwinds in 2025

Fast-forward to 2025, and the company finds itself in a challenging environment. The shares currently trade at $51.56, representing a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.3 — a valuation that suggests opportunity, but also caution.

Three major headwinds are weighing on the stock:

  1. U.S. tariff uncertainty: Volatile U.S. trade policy has impacted Magna’s supply chain and cost structure. Management is responding with cost-cutting and operational efficiency measures, allowing it to emerge as a leaner company
  2. Foreign exchange pressure: A strong U.S. dollar has hurt Magna’s international revenues when converted to U.S. dollars, further dragging down margins
  3. Weak global vehicle production: Slower demand and production pullbacks, particularly in North America and Europe, are reducing volumes and pressuring earnings

Despite these issues, Magna is still expected to turn a profit this year, although earnings are forecasted to decline roughly 14%. That said, the company has navigated downturns before, and its management appears proactive in mitigating damage.

Dividend strength in a volatile sector

Perhaps the most compelling reason to consider Magna is its reliable dividend. The company has raised its payout for about 15 consecutive years. Even amid earnings declines, its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 42% this year.

Its dividend yield is currently near 5.2%, an attractive figure for income investors. Over the past five and 10 years, its dividend has grown at compound annual rates of 5.4% and 9.6%, respectively — demonstrating a consistent commitment to shareholder returns. Magna also carries an A- credit rating from S&P, reflecting a strong balance sheet and financial discipline. Still, the business remains inherently cyclical and unpredictable. That makes the stock better suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Verdict: Weak buy or hold

Magna International trades at a reasonable valuation, has a solid dividend, and is executing a thoughtful response to the current headwinds. While it’s not without risks — chief among them being industry cyclicality and macroeconomic sensitivity — the long-term recovery potential and sustainable yield make it a reasonable option for aggressive income or value investors.

Should you buy, sell, or hold?

  • For risk-tolerant investors, Magna may be a weak buy or solid hold at current levels.
  • For the risk-averse, however, it’s better to stay on the sidelines.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up 14% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

ways to boost income
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $15,000 for Both Income and Growth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to generate both income and growth from your portfolio? Follow this growth-today, income-tomorrow path with just three stocks.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are reliable investments for investors seeking worry-free and growing passive income for decades.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Cheap During Tariff Turbulence and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another cheap stock that's worth buying as Trump tariffs continue to eat away at investor confidence.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Money Moves: 3 Less-Than $10 TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three price-friendly TSX stocks are lucrative prospects if you have limited capital to invest.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

1 Towering Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock is one of the best power producers out there, and with dividends as the cherry on top.

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $2,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn that $2,000 into even more with this top dividend stock on the TSX today.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

CPP Alone Isn’t Enough: How Dividend Stocks Can Bridge the Retirement Gap

| Kay Ng

For many Canadians, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is expected to be a cornerstone of retirement income. But relying on…

Read more »