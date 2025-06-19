Why Investing $15,000 in These Sectors Makes Sense Right Now

Even when the market gets volatile, these two TSX stocks can be a good way to stay invested and minimize losses in the stock market.

The stock market has been incredibly volatile in recent years. We have seen significant downward corrections and record highs within the span of two to three years. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, is up by almost 18% from its April 2025 low. Even as it hovers around new all-time highs, the market is volatile.

In such an environment, having a well-balanced portfolio with low-risk and all-weather stocks can be a great asset for investors. Fortunately, there is no shortage of high-quality stocks that offer long-term stability and growth potential despite short-term market volatility . You have to look for investments in the right sectors.

Today, I will discuss two stocks, one operating in consumer staples and the other in utilities. These two are the kind of businesses that can be evergreen holdings in your portfolio across market cycles, protecting your investment capital and achieving long-term growth.

Discount retailer

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) is a name that many Canadians have come to know well over the years. The $53.2 billion market-cap company owns and operates Canada’s largest discount retail store chain. It offers a wide range of everyday consumer products to its customers at low fixed prices. Located throughout the country, its stores have plenty of foot traffic during good and bad economic environments.

When consumers are looking for ways to cut costs, stores selling essentials at lower rates than others become the go-to places. Dollarama’s business model allows it to generate good cash flows in environments where most retailers suffer greatly.

The success of its business model is apparent when you look at its performance on the stock market. As of this writing, DOL stock trades for $192.14 per share, up by almost 60% from its 52-week low.

Utility king

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is one of the top picks for many when considering stocks from the utility sector. The $32.5 billion market capitalization company owns and operates several regulated natural gas and electricity utility businesses across Canada, the US, and the Caribbean. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracted assets that are all in highly rate-regulated markets. This means predictable and stable cash flows for the company and good returns for its investors.

When people look for ways to save money, they cannot let go of the electricity and natural gas supply to their homes. The essential nature of its services alone gives it a strong business model. The predictability and stability of its revenue mean it can comfortably keep paying and increasing its dividends for years. It already has a 51-year dividend growth streak to attest to that.

As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $64.78 per share and boasts a 3.8% annualized dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

An even split with $15,000 across Fortis stock and Dollarama stock can provide you with a good balance between stability and growth, all while investing in TSX stocks that can weather harsh economic environments. That said, it’s important to always diversify your investment capital across several assets to minimize risk.