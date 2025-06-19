Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Investing $15,000 in These Sectors Makes Sense Right Now

Why Investing $15,000 in These Sectors Makes Sense Right Now

Even when the market gets volatile, these two TSX stocks can be a good way to stay invested and minimize losses in the stock market.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

The stock market has been incredibly volatile in recent years. We have seen significant downward corrections and record highs within the span of two to three years. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, is up by almost 18% from its April 2025 low. Even as it hovers around new all-time highs, the market is volatile.

In such an environment, having a well-balanced portfolio with low-risk and all-weather stocks can be a great asset for investors. Fortunately, there is no shortage of high-quality stocks that offer long-term stability and growth potential despite short-term market volatility. You have to look for investments in the right sectors.

Today, I will discuss two stocks, one operating in consumer staples and the other in utilities. These two are the kind of businesses that can be evergreen holdings in your portfolio across market cycles, protecting your investment capital and achieving long-term growth.

Discount retailer

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) is a name that many Canadians have come to know well over the years. The $53.2 billion market-cap company owns and operates Canada’s largest discount retail store chain. It offers a wide range of everyday consumer products to its customers at low fixed prices. Located throughout the country, its stores have plenty of foot traffic during good and bad economic environments.

When consumers are looking for ways to cut costs, stores selling essentials at lower rates than others become the go-to places. Dollarama’s business model allows it to generate good cash flows in environments where most retailers suffer greatly.

The success of its business model is apparent when you look at its performance on the stock market. As of this writing, DOL stock trades for $192.14 per share, up by almost 60% from its 52-week low.

Utility king

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is one of the top picks for many when considering stocks from the utility sector. The $32.5 billion market capitalization company owns and operates several regulated natural gas and electricity utility businesses across Canada, the US, and the Caribbean. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracted assets that are all in highly rate-regulated markets. This means predictable and stable cash flows for the company and good returns for its investors.

When people look for ways to save money, they cannot let go of the electricity and natural gas supply to their homes. The essential nature of its services alone gives it a strong business model. The predictability and stability of its revenue mean it can comfortably keep paying and increasing its dividends for years. It already has a 51-year dividend growth streak to attest to that.

As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $64.78 per share and boasts a 3.8% annualized dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

An even split with $15,000 across Fortis stock and Dollarama stock can provide you with a good balance between stability and growth, all while investing in TSX stocks that can weather harsh economic environments. That said, it’s important to always diversify your investment capital across several assets to minimize risk.

If you have $15,000 to invest in the stock market right now, allocating a good portion of it to FTS stock and DOL stock can be a good way to set the foundations of a portfolio as part of a sound long-term investment strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Bank Stocks

Is Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up more than 25% in 2025. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Pembina Pipeline Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina Pipeline has been a popular dividend stock, so what can investors look forward to in the next few years?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 2 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock has long been a safe performer, but will that continue in the next three years?

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Investing

Should You Buy Loblaw Companies While It’s Below $250?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Canadian grocery retail giant Loblaw (TSX:L) remains a solid long-term buy, given its recent run-up in…

Read more »