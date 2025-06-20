Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy Now?

Restaurant Brands International stock is a reasonable buy at current levels, although it would probably provide a better margin of safety during a market dip.

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) — parent of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs — has established itself as a globally diversified QSR powerhouse, boasting around 32,000 restaurants across +120 countries. However, 2025 presents a mixed backdrop of macro pressures and strategic opportunities.

Restaurant Brands’s recent performance and valuation

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Restaurant Brands reported system-wide sales growth of 2.8% year over year, though comparable sales were nearly flat at 0.1%. Despite modest top-line growth of 21% to US$2.1 billion, adjusted operating income fell marginally by 0.2% to US$539 million. However, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a cash flow proxy, rose 2.4% to US$642 million. Net leverage was 4.7 times, down from 4.8 times a year ago.

At $90 per share at writing, its dividend yield is nearly 3.8%, with its trailing-12-month dividend supported by a payout ratio of 85% of free cash flow. Based on the recent quotation, the analyst consensus price target represents an 11% discount or nearly 13% near-term upside potential, suggesting a fairly valued stock.

QSR tailwinds in 2025

International expansion: Asia, Latin America, and Middle East markets could provide higher growth prospects.

Operational efficiencies: Centralized procurement and franchised model (about 98%) minimize capital spending burden and help absorb input cost inflation.

Technology and promotions: Advances in digital ordering, kiosks, delivery, artificial intelligence voice bots, and promotions (e.g. value meals at Burger King) continue to stimulate traffic and offset labour shortages.

QSR headwinds to watch

Consumer squeeze: Elevated inflation, tariff‑related wage pressures, and tightened household spending in key markets (notably the U.S.) may continue to depress QSR traffic.

Currency volatility: QSR reports in U.S. dollars, so a weak Canadian dollar, for example, would hurt its results.

Underperforming brands: Burger King U.S. same‑store sales slipped 1.3%, and Popeyes U.S. declined 4%, though revitalization efforts are underway.

Debt burden: With US$20 billion in liabilities, Restaurant Brands carries significant debt — albeit with strong cash flow — but remains exposed if macro conditions are to worsen.

Verdict: A potential buy for income and long-term growth

For income-oriented Canadian investors, Restaurant Brands offers a “not bad” dividend yield of close to 3.8% from a globally diversified portfolio. Notably, the dividend safety relies on its ability to maintain or grow its cash flows. Currently, the valuation looks reasonable at a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 18.8 and a blended price-to-EBITDA ratio of about 10.8 — both valuations suggest a discount to its historical levels. International expansion combined with tech efficiencies should position the stock for a rebound if U.S. consumer spending stabilizes.

That said, near-term risks from cost inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and uneven brand performance still need monitoring. Investors seeking income and long-term growth should find QSR stock a reasonable purchase today, but probably a safer buy on a potential market correction to the $80-per-share range.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Restaurant Brands International stock is not without risks, but for investors who believe in global fast-serve expansion, tech-driven margin enhancement, and a decent dividend, they could begin a starter position now under current market conditions and potentially add to their positions in the future.