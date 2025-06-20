Member Login
The $10,000 Investment Strategy That Balances Risk and Opportunity

A $10,000 investment portfolio must have a balance of risk and opportunity to maximize and deliver long-term returns.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Stocks are considered high-risk investments, but they offer the potential for higher rewards. Price fluctuations are common because several factors, such as interest rates, pandemics, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, can severely affect or trigger market pullbacks.

Suppose you have $10,000 to invest in stocks; avoid impulse buying and selling. The most effective strategy for achieving success and maximizing returns is to have an investment portfolio that balances risk and opportunity. Tariffs and military conflicts are massive headwinds in 2025. Thus, diversification and a long-term, buy-and-hold approach are more suitable in today’s environment.

Defensive holding

Utility stocks are defensive holdings, and the sector’s performance (+7.21% year to date) on the TSX is solid proof. Northland Power (TSX:NPI), a global power producer, stands out amid the market noise. NPI has advanced by 22.66% over the last six months despite the market noise. At $21.82 per share, you can partake in the juicy 5.52% dividend yield.

Besides the monthly dividend payouts, you have capital protection. The $5.71 billion Toronto-based company owns and operates clean and green power infrastructure assets. Northland Power utilizes renewable energy sources (solar and wind) and natural gas. Its high-quality projects boast revenue contracts that deliver predictable cash flows. The current gross capacity of the operational assets is 3.498 MW.

Its president and CEO, Christine Healy, said the diversified portfolio provides Northland an opportunity to capture the accelerating demand for electricity and energy security. Since 2012, the utility company has consistently paid monthly dividends.

Safe harbour

Gold is a safe haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, gold stocks have outperformed in 2025, similar to the price surge of the precious metal. Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX), in particular, is a safe harbour in the metals and mining sector. At $28.91 per share, ABX is up +30.43% year to date. The dividend yield is a modest but safe 1.87% (30.3% payout ratio).

The $49.7 billion firm is one of the world’s largest gold mining companies and is also engaged in copper production. Its mining operations and high-margin projects are in prolific districts in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania. In Q1 2025, net earnings climbed 60.7% to $474 million, while free cash flow (FCF) skyrocketed 1,071.9% year over year to $375 million.

Barrick’s robust FCF was driven by higher operating cash flows resulting from increased realized gold and copper prices. Also, the FCF momentum indicates the stock’s competitive edge.

All-in-one investment

You can include an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in your $10,000 investment portfolio for good measure. BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN) is an ideal option because it holds 218 top-ranked Canadian stocks, including NPI and ABX. The fund represents approximately 95% of the Canadian equity market, with all 11 primary sectors duly represented.

At $35.70 per unit, the year to date and trailing one-year price returns of this medium-risk-rated ETF are +8.73% and +26.35%, respectively. The annualized distribution yield is respectable 2.58% (quarterly payouts). Moreover, the fund’s overall return of 99.81% in five years reflects it is well-managed.

A $10,000 investment strategy must endure short-term fluctuations and deliver long-term healthy returns. A portfolio comprising a defensive holding, a safe harbour, and a basket of the most liquid Canadian equities is highly recommended for 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

