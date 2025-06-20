Member Login
Where to Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

Where to Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

These two stocks might seem on two ends of the investment spectrum, but both offer up strong growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

If you handed me $8,900 to invest on the TSX today, I’d want a mix of growth and resilience. The market is uncertain, inflation remains sticky, and interest rate cuts haven’t fully arrived. So, I’d want to split that cash between two stocks that balance risk and reward: Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). Each offers completely different exposure to commodities and retail, but both have strong potential over the next few years.

Lundin

Let’s start with Lundin Mining. This is a base metals producer with operations in Canada, Chile, Brazil, Portugal, and the United States. It produces copper, nickel, zinc, and gold, with copper being its core business. Copper demand is expected to rise sharply thanks to its role in electric vehicles (EV), green energy, and power grids. Yet supply is constrained by underinvestment and long project timelines. That puts Lundin in a sweet spot.

The dividend stock’s most recent earnings report showed a strong start to 2025. Lundin posted revenue of US$1.6 billion, benefiting from improved production and higher copper and nickel prices. Net earnings came in above estimates, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were also solid. Management increased its quarterly dividend to US$0.10 per share, up from US$0.07 the previous quarter, marking a second hike in less than a year. That’s not just decent for a mining stock, it’s generous, especially considering the upside potential if copper prices continue to rise.

Lundin also focused on improving its balance sheet. Debt has been steadily declining, and the dividend stock is investing in efficiency across its mine portfolio. This disciplined approach makes it more appealing in a sector known for volatility. With $4,450, you could buy about 319 shares of Lundin today and earn dividend income while holding a stock tied to one of the most important global commodities.

Aritzia

Now, let’s talk about Aritzia. This Vancouver-based clothing company has carved out a niche in the North American fashion space, offering sleek, trendy apparel under its own in-house brands. While it doesn’t pay a dividend, Aritzia delivers consistent growth and profitability. At a share price of roughly $32.50, the stock is still recovering from last year’s correction and offers value to investors who believe in its long-term strategy.

In the company’s latest quarterly report, Aritzia posted a 12% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter a year ago. Same-store sales were strong, and e-commerce continues to grow steadily. Management also raised full-year guidance, citing strong performance across both Canadian and U.S. locations. The company is expanding its physical footprint with new stores while keeping inventory and margins under control, a difficult feat in retail. Gross margin remained solid, and operating income rose sharply year over year.

Aritzia also benefits from a vertically integrated model. It designs, sources, and retails its own products. That gives it more control over quality, pricing, and customer experience. It has become a go-to destination for Gen Z and millennial shoppers, especially in urban markets. With $4,450, you’d be able to buy roughly 137 shares of Aritzia and hold a well-run Canadian brand with room to grow.

Bottom line

By putting half of the $8,900 into Lundin and the other half into Aritzia, you get a balanced mix. Lundin gives you exposure to the raw materials needed for the energy transition and global infrastructure. Aritzia gives you access to the consumer side of the economy and a brand that’s expanding at home and abroad. One gives you income now, and the other gives you potential capital gains down the line. And while you wait for growth, Lundin can offer up $35.09 in annual dividend income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LUN$13.91319$0.11$35.09Quarterly$4,436.29

This kind of balance matters in today’s market. With inflation still a concern and rates not yet on the decline, investors need to be selective. Both companies are well-managed, have clear strategies, and are trading at reasonable valuations. If I had $8,900 to put to work on the TSX today, this is how I’d do it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

