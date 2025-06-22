Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Under-$50 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Superior Long-Term Returns

3 Under-$50 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Superior Long-Term Returns

Given their solid financials and healthy growth prospects, these three under-$50 Canadian stocks are ideal for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Investing in equity markets is an excellent means to build wealth over the long term. You don’t require huge capital to start your investment journey. Making small but regular investments in quality stocks can create substantial wealth over the long term. Let’s look at three stocks with healthy long-term growth potential that you can buy with just $50.

Savaria

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is one of my top picks due to its solid financial performance and healthy growth prospects. The accessibility solutions provider posted a healthy first-quarter performance last month, with its top line growing by 5.2% amid favourable currency translation and organic growth. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 17.2% to $40.6 million, while its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 190 basis points to 18.5%.

The company also strengthened its financial position, with its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improving from 1.63 to 1.49. It also ended the quarter with $254.7 million of available funds, therefore well-equipped to fund its capital investments and growth opportunities.

Moreover, the aging population and rising income levels continue to drive the demand for accessibility solutions. Given its innovative product launches, widespread manufacturing facilities, and solid dealer network, Savaria is well-positioned to benefit from the expanding addressable market. Additionally, the adoption of its “Savaria One” initiative has led to structural improvements, strengthening of its production capacity, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Notably, the company also pays monthly dividends, with its forward yield at 2.83%. Considering all these factors, I expect Savaria to deliver superior returns over the next five years.

Docebo

Another under-$50 Canadian stock that I am bullish on is Docebo (TSX:DCBO), which offers scalable and personalized learning programs through its end-to-end learning platform. The company had posted an impressive first-quarter performance last month, beating its revenue and profitability guidance. Its top line grew 11.5% to $57.3 million amid strong performance from its subscription segment.

The company posted a net income of $1.5 million during the quarter. However, removing one-time or extraordinary expenses, its adjusted net income stood at $8.5 million, translating into an adjusted EPS (earnings per share) of $0.28. Its adjusted EPS represents a 16.7% increase from the previous year’s quarter. It also generated $9 million of free cash flow during the quarter, accounting for 15.6% of the company’s total revenue.

The LMS (Learning Management System) market is expanding amid rising remote working, technological developments, and its cost-effectiveness and scalability. Meanwhile, Docebo is focusing on innovation and has launched several artificial intelligence-powered products, which could strengthen its position. Additionally, its expanding customer base and growing average contract value are likely to support its financial growth in the years to come. Meanwhile, amid the recent weakness, the company has lost over 40% of its stock value this year, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple falling to 22.9, making it an excellent buy.

WELL Health Technologies

My final pick is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), a tech-enabled healthcare company that facilitates healthcare professionals to deliver positive patient outcomes. The digitization of clinical procedures and the increased adoption of telehealthcare services have created a multi-year growth potential. Amid the expanding addressable market, the company continues to launch innovative products to grow its market share. It has recently partnered with WovenX Health to deliver integrated, next-generation gastroenterology practice solutions.

Along with these growth initiatives, WELL Health is also focusing on inorganic growth and has signed 11 letters of intent. These acquisitions can contribute $65 million to its annualized revenue. Additionally, the company initiated a share-repurchase plan last month, with plans to repurchase 6.33 million shares over the next 12 months, thereby reducing its outstanding shares by 2.5%. Considering all these factors, I believe WELL Health would be an excellent long-term buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Building a $50,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Any Market Storm

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This defensive investment portfolio uses three ETFs to ride out any recession.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

Want to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks could deliver above-average returns in the long run, helping you build wealth over time and retire rich.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 TSX30 Winners: Understanding the Recent Stock Drop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX30 winners in 2024 have experienced price drops this year and continues to underperform due to massive headwinds.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Where to Put $12,000 in Today’s Market for Potential Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great investments that can provide potential long-term gains. Here's a look at three stellar options.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

Avoid the OAS Clawback: Dividend Strategies Every Retiree Should Know

| Kay Ng

With a smart dividend strategy, the OAS clawback can be minimized or even avoided entirely for retirees. Here's how.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want growth and income? Consider these top investments that offer up monthly income in spades!

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Building a $28,000 TFSA Portfolio One Contribution at a Time

| Adam Othman

Let’s take a look at how you can turn a $28,000 investment in a TFSA into a life-changing fund for…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Making Your $25,000 TFSA Investment Work Harder for the Long Term

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces risk while still providing a solid return.

Read more »