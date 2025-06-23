Member Login
Building a $42,000 TFSA Portfolio for Different Market Conditions

Want an easy, go-to portfolio? These four stocks are the best options out there.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Canadians are riding a wave of financial uncertainty. A recent BMO survey shows personal finance worries jumped between March and April 2025, with inflation concerns rising 16 points to 76% and recession fears climbing to 74%. At the same time, headlines point to a Canadian economy growing at an annualized pace of 2.2%, while core inflation still sits above 3%.

The Bank of Canada has paused rate hikes for now, but market volatility continues, with global tensions and trade negotiations adding more layers of unpredictability. With all that in mind, building a $42,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio that can work in different market conditions isn’t just wise, it’s necessary. So, let’s look at some Canadian stocks that will keep your portfolio safe.

RBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a clear choice to anchor a TFSA. It’s the biggest bank in the country and provides diversified services across retail banking, insurance, wealth management, and capital markets. As of writing, it trades around $176 per share.

In its most recent earnings report, the Canadian stock reported revenue of $13.5 billion and net income of $4 billion, up from last year. The bank’s strong capital position and diversified business lines help it ride out rate changes and economic swings. With a dividend yield of about 4%, it also delivers steady income to help compound gains in a TFSA.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a heavyweight in the energy infrastructure space. Its oil and natural gas pipelines span North America, moving energy to where it’s needed most. Enbridge pays a dividend yield above 6%, offering one of the most generous payouts on the TSX.

Its most recent quarterly results showed distributable cash flow of $3.4 billion and reaffirmed guidance for the full year. Even during periods of energy price swings, Enbridge’s regulated and contracted business helps keep cash coming in. That’s a big plus when markets get choppy.

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) brings a blend of clean energy and traditional utility operations. It runs water, gas, and electricity services in North America while expanding solar and wind projects. Its most recent earnings showed a 7% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and improved operating cash flow.

The dividend yield is around 4.4%, and the Canadian stock has seen modest gains year to date. With a commitment to renewables and stable regulated assets, Algonquin offers defensive value and long-term growth potential.

ATRL

For infrastructure exposure, AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL) is a strong fit. This engineering and construction firm works on large civil projects like roads, bridges, and transit systems. It has a growing backlog of work and benefits from increased infrastructure spending in Canada and abroad.

In the latest quarter, AtkinsRéalis reported revenue of $2.4 billion and a rising profit margin. The Canadian stock yields just 0.09%, but has been one of the top performers among industrial names in 2025. Infrastructure tends to remain resilient during downturns, especially with long-term government contracts.

Bottom line

This group of four stocks brings something unique to the table. Royal Bank adds stability, Enbridge adds high income, Algonquin adds green energy growth, and AtkinsRéalis brings infrastructure defence. A $42,000 TFSA could be split roughly evenly across these picks, offering broad exposure to financials, energy, utilities, and infrastructure — key sectors that can perform in various economic conditions. And right now, a combination could bring in $1,473.23 annually!

COMPANYRECENT PRICE# SHARES (floored)DIVIDEND (annual)TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
RY$17659 $6.16$363.44Quarterly$10,384
ENB$62.56167 $3.77$629.59Quarterly$10,449.52
AQN $8.021,309$0.36$471.24Quarterly$10,493.16
ATRL $93.70112$0.08$8.96Quarterly$10,506.40

As Canadians worry more about inflation, job security, and market corrections, steady dividend stocks with strong cash flow can make all the difference. And with a TFSA’s tax-free structure, dividends and capital gains go even further. This type of portfolio doesn’t rely on luck. It relies on discipline, diversification, and a long-term view — exactly what’s needed right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

