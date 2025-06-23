Member Login
Millennials: Now Is the Time for Tech Stocks

Millennials: Now Is the Time for Tech Stocks

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be one of many tech stocks that could be a huge bargain after its huge slump.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Millennial investors with a lengthy investment horizon may wish to stick with the tech sector despite the recent pick-up in turbulence. Undoubtedly, high-tech growth stocks are a fantastic way to build wealth through the ages. And while the rougher ride won’t be right for everyone, I do think that those who weren’t panicking back in March and April during the Trump tariff volatility ought to stay the course. At the end of the day, higher rewards tend to accompany higher risk (and typically, volatility).

But the big question going into the second half of the year remains: is it too soon to get back into the tech trade? Indeed, if you hesitated during the post-Liberation Day sell-off, you missed the window of opportunity to buy before the V-shaped recovery.

And while there’s no guarantee that the V-shaped is the end of it, longer-term investors may wish to stand by the best-in-breed tech names that still have reasonable valuations. In this piece, we’ll look at a few timely tech stocks for Millennials who are ready and willing to punch their ticket back into the tech trade as the TSX Index and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 look for direction after pretty much recovering all but 1-2% of the ground lost during the first-half sell-off.

So, in short, there’s no telling what the next move will be for the tech scene as tariffs ripple their way through the world economy. Either way, there are some pretty affordable tech plays out there that can get through a bit of medium-term turbulence en route to higher levels. Here’s one name that’s at the top of my radar going into July.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had an awful first half of 2025, now down close to 20% year to date. To some, the bearish descent is completely justified. The company is seemingly behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, with big Siri updates unlikely to be in the cards until some time in 2026. After a seemingly unimpressive WWDC 2025 showing and uncertainty about the firm’s direction now that President Trump’s tariffs have the Cupertino-based giant in its crosshairs, it’s far easier to sell AAPL stock on weakness than buy.

With the stock sinking below $200 per share, though, investors now have an opportunity to snag shares at a fairly cheap price of admission (30.5 times trailing price to earnings). As Apple moves manufacturing of U.S.-bound iPhones to India, perhaps the tariff threats are overblown. Either way, you can’t fault investors for playing it cautiously with the tariff-exposed name.

Personally, I think Apple’s more than worth sticking with, as the company takes its time to get personalized AI right. Of course, you’re going to need a lot of patience and a lengthy time horizon because the iPhone maker’s headwinds could continue to overtake its tailwinds for some time. Perhaps the second half of 2025 won’t be nearly as bad as investors become hopeful for a new, slim version of the iPhone and the looming launch of a Siri LLM and a foldable phone.

There’s no guarantee that the tough sledding is over for Apple, but I’m willing to give the juggernaut the benefit of the doubt.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

