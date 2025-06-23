Here are two top Canadian stocks you can buy with $2,000 this June and hold for strong long-term gains.

The Best Canadian Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

Got $2,000 to invest this month? That should be more than enough to get you started on the TSX today. While a lot of investors think you need tens of thousands to begin with, the truth is, with the right picks, even a small sum of money could go a long way – especially when you follow the Foolish Investing Philosophy with patience.

June might feel like a tricky month to invest with markets already at record highs, but there are still many top Canadian stocks with more room to run in the years to come. Let me highlight two of these top stocks you can buy now with an investment of $2,000 and hold for years to come.

Suncor Energy stock

At current levels, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) looks like a smart buy if you’re thinking long term. This Canadian integrated energy giant produces oil from the oil sands and offshore fields, refines it, and markets fuel through Petro-Canada stations. In addition, Suncor is investing in lower-emission fuels and EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure as it works toward a cleaner energy mix to boost its long-term growth outlook.

After surging by 17% over the last two months, SU stock currently trades at $55.99 per share with a market cap of $69.6 billion. SU has a solid annualized dividend yield of 4.1% with quarterly payouts, making it even more attractive for income-focused investors.

In the first quarter, the company delivered strong results with its adjusted funds from operations topping the $3 billion mark and free funds flow hitting $1.9 billion. Suncor also returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

For the quarter, energy producer’s production averaged 853,000 barrels per day – the highest first-quarter figure in its history. Meanwhile, the company’s refining performance was also strong with utilization at 104%.

Besides its scale and consistency in cash generation, Suncor’s focus on operational reliability and disciplined capital spending makes it a reliable stock to hold for the long term.

CAE stock

CAE (TSX:CAE) is another solid pick this month if you want to turn $2,000 into long-term growth. The Saint-Laurent-based firm mainly focuses on providing flight simulators and aviation training services.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (ended in March), the company delivered strong financial performance as its revenue jumped 13% YoY (year-over-year) to $1.3 billion, while adjusted earnings climbed nearly four times to $0.47 per share.

Similarly, CAE’s operating profit touched $239.9 million last quarter, reflecting a big swing from a loss a year ago. The air and defence industry manufacturer generated nearly $290 million in free cash flow, helping reduce its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to 2.8 times.

Interestingly, CAE delivered 15 full-flight simulators and signed $741.8 million in new training and support contracts in the latest quarter.

After climbing by 9% over the last month, CAE stock now trades at $31.42 per share with a market cap of about $10.1 billion. With a record $20.1 billion backlog and growing demand for pilot training globally, CAE looks like a smart bet for patient investors.