TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 23

Canadian stocks remained largely unchanged on Friday as escalating geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and an uncertain economic outlook kept investors on edge. Despite opening around 100 points above its previous close, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a loss of 8 points, settling at 26,498.

All main sectors, except healthcare, finished in negative territory, with mining, consumer discretionary, and tech stocks posting the steepest declines.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, NovaGold Resources, Torex Gold, and Endeavour Silver slipped by at least 3.9% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

In contrast, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) surged by over 5% to $32.22 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally followed MDA’s improved acquisition offer for SatixFy Communications, raising the bid from US$2.10 to US$3.00 per share and lifting the deal’s total value to about US$280 million.

The revised terms came after SatixFy received a competing bid during a go-shop period, triggering MDA to raise its offer to secure the deal. Investors largely welcomed this all-cash proposal and signalled confidence in MDA’s aggressive push into next-gen satellite communications. Notably, MDA stock has jumped nearly 170% over the last year.

Bombardier, Brookfield Business Partners, and NFI Group were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by more than 3%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Tilray, Manulife Financial, Equinox Gold, and Pembina Pipeline were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

The main TSX index could remain under pressure at the open today as heightened geopolitical tensions rattle global markets. Investors are keeping a close eye on the fallout from a dramatic U.S. military operation that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, with President Donald Trump now openly raising the prospect of regime change in Tehran.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the U.S. existing home sales data this morning.

Market movers on the TSX today