3 Stocks That Shine Brightest in Summer

The market has plenty of options that can provide growth and income. Here are three stocks that shine bright this summer.

Is your portfolio diversified? Picking the right stocks can make all the difference between retiring early with a nice, swollen portfolio or needing to work a few extra years. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to choose from, including some stellar stocks that shine.

Here’s a look at a trio of those summer investments to consider adding to your portfolio today.

Renew your portfolio with some summer power

Renewable energy stocks are among the best long-term options on the market. Not only do they provide a recurring (and growing) source of revenue backed by a reliable business model, but they also pay handsome dividends.

That’s just one of the many reasons why investors looking for stocks that shine should consider Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSX:BEPC).

Brookfield’s portfolio of renewables is well-diversified, including solar, wind and hydro assets located across five continents. This makes the company a highly diversified pick to consider.

In terms of an income, Brookfield boasts a juicy 4.8% yield, making this one of the better-paying options to consider and a must-have for any list of summer investments.

Put something on the grill from this company

It’s hard not to think of Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) when considering sizzling summer investments. Premium Brands Holdings is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of specialty food products.

The company operates under a dizzying array of over 30 different specialty product brands and over 20 different distributor labels. Also noteworthy is that Premium Brands’ presence extends not only across Canada but into the U.S. market as well.

To put it another way, chances are there’s a good chance that whatever is placed on your grill this summer will have some connection to Premium Brands Holdings.

Apart from the obvious summer appeal, there are a few other reasons to consider this as one of the key summer investments.

That includes Premium Brands’ juicy quarterly dividend, which currently boasts a yield of 4.3%.

Growth from gas stations?

You really can’t talk about stocks that can offer significant growth potential without mentioning Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

The convenience store and gas station owner operates a sprawling portfolio of locations across dozens of countries on multiple continents. And despite that massive footprint, Couche-Tard continues to aggressively expand.

The company’s latest target is the Japan-based owner of the 7-Eleven brand. A deal for 7-Eleven would firmly establish Couche-Tard as the largest player in the convenience store market.

More importantly, the deal would bolster Couche-Tard’s presence in Asia, which is currently lacking when compared to other markets.

So then, what makes Couche-Tard one of the summer investments to consider? Apart from any decision on an acquisition, the volatility we saw during the spring pulled Couche-Tard down along with much of the market.

And as of the time of writing, this otherwise stellar stock trades down 11% year-to-date, making Couche-Tard one of the discounted summer investments to own.

Consider stocks that shine

The stocks mentioned above can provide growth potential and defensive appeal to nearly any portfolio. And while the focus is on stocks that shine during the summer, the above options should continue to provide growth and a handsome income throughout the year.

In my opinion, the above are all great additions to any well-diversified portfolio.