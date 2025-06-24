How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again 

Member Login
Learn how to invest in Canadian dividend stocks to build a robust portfolio that secures your financial future.

For an emergency fund, a term deposit is a good option. But for financial security, you need a portfolio that gives income during a crisis and grows your money for those unannounced expenses. This portfolio needs a diversified asset base that can give assured returns in every market cycle. If you invest $50,000 in five Canadian dividend stocks for the long term, you can build a sizeable portfolio that can secure your finances.

How to invest $250,000 in Canadian dividend stocks

The Canada Revenue Agency allows a basic personal amount (BPA) that is not subject to tax. It believes that every Canadian should be able to earn a basic amount for survival before they worry about federal taxes. The BPA amount was $14,156 for those earning $246,752 in the 2024 tax year.

If you invest this annual income in Canadian dividend stocks, can it generate a BPA for you?

Most Canadian dividend stocks give an annual dividend yield between 4 and 6%. A 6% yield on a $250,000 investment can convert to over $15,000 in annual income. Just like the CRA grows BPA annually to adjust for inflation, dividend stocks can grow your income to help your portfolio fight inflation. This portfolio can make money management worry-free and meet the bare minimum of food and medical.

How to build a portfolio that makes your money worries vanish

A good strategy is to invest in one’s strengths. Canada’s strength is its access to oil and gas reserves and its exports to the United States. Canada’s other major strength is immigration, which drives demand for real estate, banks, and telecom. Investing your $250,000 in these strengths can help you generate a portfolio that gives a 6% annual dividend, which comes to $15,000.

I have built a portfolio, wherein you can invest $50,000 in each of the five stocks. The mix includes large-cap stocks across Canada’s top sectors, having a more than decade-long history of paying dividends. Some of these companies even grow dividends annually. Some offer the option to compound with a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

The selected stocks can grow your income with inflation, and diversify your investment across uncorrelated sectors, ensuring minimum returns in every scenario.

Canadian dividend stocks that won’t make you worry about money 

Telus Corporation (TSX:T) is among the three largest telecom operators in Canada. The oligopoly market is seeing a shift as small players are gaining market share. However, Telus is fighting competition and growing its market share by offering bundled services on its and its competitors’ fibre networks. It benefits from higher immigration numbers.

Telus is closer to becoming an aristocrat as it has been growing dividends for the last 21 years. For the 2026–2028 period, the company expects to increase its dividend between 3% and 8% as price competitiveness reduces its average revenue per user.

Now is a good time to buy this stock as it trades near its 10-year low. You can lock in a high dividend yield of 7.5%.

Like Telus, if we take the leaders in each sector, your portfolio could comprise:

  • Enbridge, North America’s largest pipeline company, transmits 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the US. It has been growing its dividend for the last 30 years.
  • SmartCentres REIT, Canada’s largest retail REIT, with a history of paying dividends for over 21 years. Its strength is leasing out a significant portion of its real estate portfolio to Walmart.
  • Canadian Natural Resources, Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producer, with a 25-year history of growing dividends.
  • Although not the largest, but a leading player in financial services, Manulife Financial provides insurance and wealth management services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. 
  StockDividend Per ShareShare Price on June 23, 2025Share CountTotal Dividend in 2025Dividend CAGRDRIP
Telus Corporation$1.67$21.982274$3,797.585%Yes
Manulife Financial$1.76$42.131186$2,087.3610%Yes
Enbridge$3.77$61.53812$3,061.245%No
SmartCentres REIT$1.85$25.321974$3,651.900%No
Canadian Natural Resources$2.35$46.001086$2,552.1010%No
Annual Dividend   $15,150.18  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, TELUS, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyFool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

