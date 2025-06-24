How to Maximize Returns From a $7,000 TFSA Contribution

This leveraged Canadian bank ETF could help you supercharge your TFSA’s growth capabilities.

Congrats, you’ve maxed out your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for 2025 with a full $7,000 contribution. Now what?

While the name says “savings account,” parking this money in cash defeats the whole purpose. Remember, the TFSA shelters your gains from taxes, whether that’s interest, dividends, or capital gains. That means every dollar of return goes straight to growing your wealth, not to the Canada Revenue Agency.

So, put it to work. Here’s how I’d personally invest a $7,000 TFSA contribution with maximum growth in mind.

Invest in Canadian stocks

Sure, U.S. stocks often steal the spotlight thanks to their high-growth tech names. But once you factor in currency conversion fees and the 15% foreign withholding tax on dividends inside a TFSA, the shine starts to fade.

Canadian stocks, on the other hand, come with none of those drawbacks. If you’re looking for sustainable, long-term growth, consider an industry that’s been around for generations and keeps growing dividends: Canadian banks.

Pick the right ETF

You could buy all six major Canadian bank stocks individually, but an exchange-traded fund (ETF) makes it easier. With an ETF, you get automatic diversification, rebalancing, and income, all without lifting a finger.

A well-structured ETF equally weights the big six banks, meaning it buys more of the underperformers and trims the winners when needed. This buy-low, sell-high dynamic helps smooth returns over time. Plus, most ETFs pay monthly dividends instead of quarterly.

Use leverage smartly

While you can’t borrow to invest inside your TFSA, some ETFs can. That’s precisely the case with the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL).

HCAL offers 1.25 times exposure to the big six banks by borrowing an extra 25 cents for every dollar invested. This leverage amplifies both gains and losses, so it isn’t for the faint of heart, but it also boosts income potential.

Currently, HCAL yields around 5.9% and pays monthly, which makes it one of the more efficient ways to squeeze more out of a TFSA built around Canadian banks.

Reinvest your dividends

It might be tempting to spend HCAL’s juicy yield, especially since it’s tax-free inside your TFSA. But if you can delay gratification, reinvesting those dividends into more shares can supercharge your long-term returns.

Each new share you buy earns its own dividends, which in turn buy even more shares. Over time, this compounding effect can create a snowball of growth that turns your original $7,000 into something much larger, all without any tax drag along the way.