With long-term growth trends and massive future potential, this is my top pick to buy and hold through any market cycle.

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

While the market is full of opportunities, long-term Foolish Investors need to focus on businesses that align with emerging growth trends, especially if they’re looking for a single stock to buy and hold. Choosing just one company isn’t easy, as it forces you to think not just about value today but about staying power over many years.

In this article, I’ll walk through the one stock I would choose to hold above all others, and why I believe it has the durability to grow for decades.

One top Canadian stock I’d buy and hold

If I had to put my money on just one future-ready business, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) would be that pick. If you don’t know it already, it’s a global player in the space technology business with over 55 years of history.

MDA stock has surged nearly 164% over the last year, and it’s up more than 260% over the last three years. The stock is currently trading at $31.85 per share with a market cap of $3.9 billion. While it doesn’t offer a dividend right now, its impressive growth trajectory more than makes up for it.

What’s driving the rally in MDA stock

One major reason behind MDA stock’s impressive run in recent years could be the strong growth in its order backlog. At the end of the March 2025 quarter, the company’s order book stood at $4.8 billion, up 46% YoY (year-over-year). This included major wins like the Globalstar next-gen satellite contract. It’s important to note that these are multi-year, high-visibility projects that give strong confidence and visibility to MDA’s future revenue.

Most recently, the market responded positively to the company’s plans to acquire Satixfy Communications, which is a satellite communications firm known for its advanced chipsets. MDA agreed to buy Satixfy in an all-cash deal worth about US$280 million. The deal primarily focuses on boosting MDA’s presence in digital satellite systems.

Strong numbers to back up the story

MDA’s latest financial results show solid growth. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported a solid 68% YoY jump in its total revenue to $351 million. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged by over 63% from a year ago to $68.6 million, with a margin of 19.5%.

At the end of the quarter, the company was also in a healthy cash position with $376.3 million on the books. This financial strength not only supports MDA’s operations but also gives it enough room to invest in future growth.

Why this top stock is built for the future

Now, here’s the real reason I consider MDA my top stock to buy and hold. Space is no longer just a distant dream. It’s now a booming sector, with real contracts, growing demand, and expanding tech use cases. Rather than just riding along, MDA is helping to lead the trend and build the momentum.

With its record-high backlog, investments in cutting-edge satellite tech, and a clear strategy for long-term growth, MDA stock could continue growing for years. That’s why, for investors who want one solid stock to build long-term wealth, this might just be the one.