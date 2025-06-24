Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Bombardier Stock While It’s Below $120?

Should You Buy Bombardier Stock While It’s Below $120?

Bombardier stock has returned more than 800% in the last five years. Is the TSX stock still a good buy in June 2025?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of almost $11 billion, Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has delivered game-changing returns to shareholders in the last five years. Since June 2020, the TSX stock has returned over 850% to investors, outperforming broader market returns by a wide margin.

Let’s see if Bombardier stock can continue to generate outsized returns in the next five years.

Is Bombardier stock a good buy?

Bombardier delivered exceptional Q1 results, demonstrating the strength of its focused business jet strategy following years of portfolio rationalization.

The Canadian aerospace manufacturer reported impressive double-digit gains, with revenue increasing 19% to US$1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surging 21% to US$248 million, indicating a margin of 16.3%.

Bombardier successfully navigated tariff uncertainty by confirming that its aircraft are USMCA-compliant (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and exempt from U.S. duties, providing clarity for its largest market, where 60% of its revenue originates.

CEO Éric Martel emphasized management’s confidence by reestablishing full-year guidance after initially withholding projections due to geopolitical volatility.

Bombardier expects to deliver more than 150 aircraft in 2025, with revenue forecast to exceed US$9.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA above US$1.6 billion. The company targets double-digit EBITDA growth, driven by strong margin conversion, an improved aircraft mix that favours high-end Global series jets, and net pricing benefits that offset inflation.

A focus on business transformation

The business transformation since 2018 has created a focused enterprise centered on manufacturing and servicing the Global and Challenger families of business jets. Bombardier now competes primarily with Gulfstream and Dassault in the premium long-range segment, where it commands approximately 35% unit share.

The Global 8000, entering service in 2025, represents the pinnacle of business aviation, boasting unprecedented speed (Mach 0.94) and range (8,000 nautical miles), which reinforces Bombardier’s technology leadership.

Aftermarket services emerged as a key growth catalyst, reaching US$2 billion in revenue in 2024 while growing at a compound annual rate of 10% since 2017. This high-margin recurring revenue stream now represents 25% of total sales and benefits from Bombardier’s expanding installed base of 30% of medium and large business jets globally.

Management has captured 50% of the estimated US$4 billion aftermarket opportunity by 2024 and continues to expand service network capacity worldwide.

Financial discipline remains paramount, with net leverage improving to three times, as the company targets a long-term leverage ratio of less than 2.5 times. Plans include an additional US$600 million in debt reduction in 2025, following the US$300 million paid in the first quarter.

Is the TSX stock undervalued right now?

According to consensus estimates, Bombardier is projected to increase sales from US$8.7 billion in 2024 to US$10.8 billion in 2029. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from US$5.16 per share to US$10.20 per share in this period.

Over the next five years, Bombardier’s net income is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 14.6%, surpassing its revenue growth estimates of 4.6%.

Bombardier stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 13 times, above the 12-month average of 11 times. If the TSX stock is priced at 11 times forward earnings, it should trade around $150 in June 2027, indicating an upside potential of over 35% from current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Income and growth financial chart
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal is up more than 25% in the past year. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A $10,000 Investment Approach for the Next Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, these stocks could support a strong long-term growth portfolio.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Loblaw vs Metro?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock and Metro stock are two strong options for investors, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Bank Stocks

Why a $7,000 TFSA Investment in This Sector Makes Sense Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With borrowing trends picking up and inflation cooling, here’s why financial stocks could be a solid bet for your $7,000…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Stocks Going Ex-Dividend in June 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Attention, dividend investors! Here are some of the great stocks going ex-dividend in June to add to your income portfolio!

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This top growth stock is turning strong sales and a smart strategy into big gains.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Retirement

The $21,000 3-Year TFSA Strategy for Growing Your Retirement Savings

| Puja Tayal

Secure your financial future with smart retirement strategies. Learn to grow your savings effectively as you approach retirement.

Read more »

Investing

3 Canadian Stocks to Consider for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA amid this uncertain outlook.

Read more »