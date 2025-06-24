Should You Buy Lightspeed Commerce While it’s Below $20?

Do you want a long-term investment that could turn into a multi-bagger? Lightspeed stock could be that option.

Markets are jittery again. Canadian investors saw TSX futures slip this week, with global headlines and economic pressures weighing on sentiment. Most recently, Statistics Canada reported that unemployment rose to 7% in May, its highest level in nearly four years. That increase points to economic cooling and growing pressure on household budgets. But in moments like these, investors often find opportunity in high-quality stocks that have been unfairly sold off. One name that fits that description is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), which now trades under $16 per share.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed stock is a Montreal-based company offering cloud commerce solutions to retail and hospitality businesses. It helps merchants manage everything from payments and point-of-sale to inventory and customer engagement, all in one platform. Since its initial public offering (IPO), Lightspeed has expanded quickly through acquisitions and grown its footprint across more than 100 countries. But like many tech stocks, it has seen its share price fall sharply over the last few years.

As of writing, Lightspeed stock trades at approximately $15.50. That’s a far cry from its 2021 highs when it was over $160. Even in late 2024, it was trading close to $22. While the pullback reflects broader caution around tech valuations, it also gives investors a chance to reconsider the company’s long-term potential.

Into earnings

Lightspeed stock’s most recent quarterly earnings showed encouraging signs. Revenue hit US$253.4 million, up 10% from the year before. For the first time, the company crossed US$1 billion in annual revenue. Transaction-based revenue rose 14%, while subscription-based revenue increased 8%. It also managed to grow margins, with gross profit at 44% and subscription margin at 81%. Those figures show that the core business is healthy and becoming more profitable.

The company posted an adjusted net income of US$15 million, or US$0.10 per share, which beat analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also rose to US$12.9 million, up from US$4.4 million the year before. While profitability remains slim, these numbers suggest Lightspeed is getting more efficient as it grows.

Considerations

However, not everything was rosy. The company recorded a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net loss of US$575 million, mostly due to a US$556 million goodwill impairment charge tied to past acquisitions. While this doesn’t affect cash flow directly, it’s a sign that some of Lightspeed stock’s earlier deal-making didn’t deliver the results investors hoped for.

Free cash flow (FCF) came in at negative US$9.3 million, but Lightspeed stock still holds over US$500 million in cash and has no debt. That kind of balance sheet strength gives it room to keep investing in the business, even during a downturn. It also repurchased roughly 12% of its shares in the past year, spending over US$200 million, an aggressive move that suggests management believes the stock is undervalued.

Bottom line

So, should investors consider buying Lightspeed under $16? That depends on your perspective. On the positive side, the company continues to grow, its margins are improving, and it has a clean balance sheet. It also operates in a global industry with long-term demand for digital commerce solutions. For investors willing to accept some volatility, Lightspeed stock could be a strong rebound candidate.

On the downside, goodwill charges and persistent GAAP losses point to growing pains. The broader economy is also slowing. Unemployment is rising, and if consumer demand weakens, small businesses — Lightspeed’s core customers — might feel the pinch. That could affect transaction volume and subscription growth.

In short, Lightspeed is a growth stock in a tough environment. But it’s not broken. And while markets react to short-term data, long-term investors might see today’s price as a gift. Buying under $16 offers a chance to own a global growth business at a discount.