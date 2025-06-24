Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Lightspeed Commerce While it’s Below $20?

Should You Buy Lightspeed Commerce While it’s Below $20?

Do you want a long-term investment that could turn into a multi-bagger? Lightspeed stock could be that option.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Data center servers IT workers

Source: Getty Images

Markets are jittery again. Canadian investors saw TSX futures slip this week, with global headlines and economic pressures weighing on sentiment. Most recently, Statistics Canada reported that unemployment rose to 7% in May, its highest level in nearly four years. That increase points to economic cooling and growing pressure on household budgets. But in moments like these, investors often find opportunity in high-quality stocks that have been unfairly sold off. One name that fits that description is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), which now trades under $16 per share.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed stock is a Montreal-based company offering cloud commerce solutions to retail and hospitality businesses. It helps merchants manage everything from payments and point-of-sale to inventory and customer engagement, all in one platform. Since its initial public offering (IPO), Lightspeed has expanded quickly through acquisitions and grown its footprint across more than 100 countries. But like many tech stocks, it has seen its share price fall sharply over the last few years.

As of writing, Lightspeed stock trades at approximately $15.50. That’s a far cry from its 2021 highs when it was over $160. Even in late 2024, it was trading close to $22. While the pullback reflects broader caution around tech valuations, it also gives investors a chance to reconsider the company’s long-term potential.

Into earnings

Lightspeed stock’s most recent quarterly earnings showed encouraging signs. Revenue hit US$253.4 million, up 10% from the year before. For the first time, the company crossed US$1 billion in annual revenue. Transaction-based revenue rose 14%, while subscription-based revenue increased 8%. It also managed to grow margins, with gross profit at 44% and subscription margin at 81%. Those figures show that the core business is healthy and becoming more profitable.

The company posted an adjusted net income of US$15 million, or US$0.10 per share, which beat analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also rose to US$12.9 million, up from US$4.4 million the year before. While profitability remains slim, these numbers suggest Lightspeed is getting more efficient as it grows.

Considerations

However, not everything was rosy. The company recorded a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net loss of US$575 million, mostly due to a US$556 million goodwill impairment charge tied to past acquisitions. While this doesn’t affect cash flow directly, it’s a sign that some of Lightspeed stock’s earlier deal-making didn’t deliver the results investors hoped for.

Free cash flow (FCF) came in at negative US$9.3 million, but Lightspeed stock still holds over US$500 million in cash and has no debt. That kind of balance sheet strength gives it room to keep investing in the business, even during a downturn. It also repurchased roughly 12% of its shares in the past year, spending over US$200 million, an aggressive move that suggests management believes the stock is undervalued.

Bottom line

So, should investors consider buying Lightspeed under $16? That depends on your perspective. On the positive side, the company continues to grow, its margins are improving, and it has a clean balance sheet. It also operates in a global industry with long-term demand for digital commerce solutions. For investors willing to accept some volatility, Lightspeed stock could be a strong rebound candidate.

On the downside, goodwill charges and persistent GAAP losses point to growing pains. The broader economy is also slowing. Unemployment is rising, and if consumer demand weakens, small businesses — Lightspeed’s core customers — might feel the pinch. That could affect transaction volume and subscription growth.

In short, Lightspeed is a growth stock in a tough environment. But it’s not broken. And while markets react to short-term data, long-term investors might see today’s price as a gift. Buying under $16 offers a chance to own a global growth business at a discount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

These 2 AI Stocks to Buy Combine Value and Next-Level Growth

| Joey Frenette

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and another great AI play that's getting cheap at these levels.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are speculative bets. These three can certainly be bought for the long term.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as DCBO are trading near 52-week lows in June 2025. But is Docebo stock a good…

Read more »

path road success business
Tech Stocks

The $5,000 Investment Approach That Targets Future Leaders

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a very intriguing growth stock.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Building a $25,000 Tech Stock Portfolio That Could Thrive for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong earnings and smart growth strategies, these two tech stocks could reward patient investors handsomely over time.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

3 Technology Sector Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investing in Constellation Software stock, Descartes Systems, and another high-flying TSX tech stock could make you richer and happier

Read more »

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc
Tech Stocks

Meet the Monster Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

From AI to aerospace, this TSX winner keeps surprising investors with solid growth.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Tech Stocks

Shopify, Lightspeed, and WELL Health: Are They Good Buys Today?

| Sneha Nahata

While broader markets have rallied, Shopify, Lightspeed, and WELL Health stocks haven't followed suit, showing weaker performance.

Read more »