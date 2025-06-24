Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 24

TSX investors will watch inflation data and Fed testimony today as de-escalation in the Middle East tempers risk.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities started the new week on a firm note as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Iran’s retaliation against U.S. strikes stopped short of targeting vital oil shipping lanes, easing concerns over a major oil supply disruption. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 112 points, or 0.4%, on Monday to settle at 26,609.

Even as sharp declines in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, solid gains in sectors like technology, consumer, and industrials helped drive the broader market higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) jumped by 5.6% to $10.49 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in IMG stock came after the company announced its Côté Gold Mine had reached nameplate throughput of 36,000 tonnes per day over 30 consecutive days.

Achieving this milestone within just 15 months since first gold production was seen as a strong execution win by IAMGOLD’s investors. With this, the company also reaffirmed its 2025 production guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 ounces and noted that operating costs are expected to decline throughout the year. On a year-to-date basis, IMG stock is now up 41%.

Air Canada, Ero Copper, and West Fraser Timber were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 3.5%.

On the flip side, Baytex Energy, Methanex, Paramount Resources, and Athabasca Oil dived by at least 5.7% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After tanking by 8% on Monday, West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid another 2% early Tuesday, after U.S. president Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran. The de-escalation could pressure TSX energy stocks at the open today, while broader markets may find support from easing geopolitical tensions.

Besides the domestic consumer inflation report, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest U.S. consumer confidence data and the Federal Reserve’s testimony before Congress for any new signals on the central bank’s policy direction. These key updates could influence investor expectations around interest rate cuts in the second half of 2025 and set the tone for both Canadian and global equities as the week unfolds.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed BlackBerry will announce its latest earnings today after the market closing bell. Bay Street analysts expect the Canadian software firm to post a net profit of US$3.45 million for the May quarter, with around US$112 million in quarterly revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, BlackBerry, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, Methanex, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

exchange traded funds
Stock Market

How to Invest $5,000 for Potential Growth Over the Next 5 Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This ETF could instantly diversify your growth-oriented portfolio as you embark on a wealth-building investment journey.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 23

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX sentiment could remain fragile today amid renewed Middle East tensions and global market jitters.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 20

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may struggle for direction today as investors digest mixed Fed cues, retail sales, and ongoing geopolitical risks.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 19

| Jitendra Parashar

With U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth and the Fed’s guarded tone, the TSX may see light volumes and muted moves…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 18

| Jitendra Parashar

All eyes will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve today, with TSX sectors like financials and real estate expected to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may face a muted open today as investors brace for key U.S. retail sales data ahead of the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 16

| Jitendra Parashar

With the Fed’s next decision looming and geopolitical tensions brewing, TSX investors are likely to take a wait-and-watch approach today.

Read more »