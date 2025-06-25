Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a $15,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Potential

How to Build a $15,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Potential

This investment portfolio idea uses just two low-cost index ETFs.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

A solid long-term investment portfolio doesn’t need to be flashy or complicated. All you really need are a few core traits: broad diversification, low costs, and consistency. With just $15,000, you can check all those boxes by using just two simple exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The best part? These ETFs are widely available across Canadian brokerages, including commission-free platforms like Wealthsimple, so you can build this portfolio with no trading fees and minimal ongoing costs.

$10,000 in the S&P 500

Put two-thirds, or $10,000, into the S&P 500, the world’s most-followed index. It includes 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies, selected based on market capitalization and financial health.

It’s a market-cap-weighted index, meaning bigger companies get larger allocations. As winners rise and losers fall, the index naturally cleanses itself, keeping your portfolio full of top-performing names.

For this, consider iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:XUS).

It charges just a 0.09% management expense ratio (MER), which means for every $10,000 invested, you’re only paying $9 per year in fund fees. That’s a small price to pay for low-cost, diversified access to the U.S. stock market.

$5,000 in the S&P/TSX Capped Composite

For the remaining $5,000, stick with Canada. The S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index is the broadest benchmark of Canadian stocks, covering the largest and most traded companies across sectors.

Unlike the S&P 500, which is tech-heavy, this index has larger weights in financials, energy, and materials. The “capped” part means no single stock can exceed a 10% allocation, helping manage concentration risk.

For this, consider iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC), which tracks this index at an ultra-low 0.06% MER.

On $5,000 invested, that’s just $3 per year in costs. It also offers a 2.56% dividend yield, much of which comes in the form of tax-efficient eligible Canadian dividends.

The Foolish takeaway

You don’t need to overthink it. With two ETFs—XUS and XIC—you’ve got U.S. and Canadian stock exposure in one simple portfolio. Allocate $10,000 to XUS and $5,000 to XIC, reinvest your dividends, and rebalance once a year. Then sit back and let compounding do the heavy lifting. There’s nothing wrong with picking single stocks, but make sure the backbone of your portfolio is something diversified and low-cost like this combo.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

