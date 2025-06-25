Member Login
Home » Investing » Is it Too Late to Invest in Bombardier? 

Is it Too Late to Invest in Bombardier? 

Bombardier stock has surged 45% since April as markets recover from Trump tariffs. Discover if it is a buy at the current price.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane

Source: Getty Images

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock is gradually stabilizing from the Trump tariff turbulence and gaining altitude. The stock has surged 45% since April 4, after falling 31% from October 2024. Behind this V-shaped rally is the uncertainty from the U.S. presidential election. A change in the administration brings uncertainty around government policies. The election of Donald Trump as the U.S. president means a 360-degree change.

First comes the descent

The Canadian stock market began to descend in December as the market started pricing in the possible policy changes Trump could bring. Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian exports in February 2025, but the market had already priced in the fear. Hence, Bombardier stock fell only 6.7% after the tariff was announced and paused.

Meanwhile, Bombardier reported strong earnings, as maximum business jet deliveries happened in the fourth quarter. However, the stock continued its descent as the company did not give a 2025 outlook amid tariff uncertainty.

Then comes the recovery

On April 4, the White House clarified that goods under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be exempted from tariffs. This clarity removed uncertainty as Bombardier jets fall under the USMCA agreement. Fueling this growth were its first-quarter earnings and the 2025 guidance.

For 2025, the company expects to grow its revenue by 6.7% to $9.25 billion and deliver over 150 jets from 146 in 2024. Over the medium term, Bombardier expects aircraft deliveries to stabilize at 150. Hence, it will shift its focus to improving adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This is reflected in its 2025 guidance of a 14% surge in adjusted EBITDA to $1.55 billion.

Is it too late to buy Bombardier?

Bombardier stock’s 45% rally has priced in the above guidance as the stock trades at 14 times its next 12-month earnings per share. It is one of the highest valuations in 15 months. At a $110 share price, it is too late to buy Bombardier.

The business jet maker has completed its recovery rally from the Trump tariff decline. The company launched its next-generation flagship jet, Global 8000. It is also working on new revenue streams, like defence and pre-owned aircraft. While they can drive the stock price rally, it may not be significant as investors have already priced in the earnings expectation. That explains the 14 times forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Instead of buying the stock near its peak, it would be better to wait for the stock to fall.

What could trigger a rally for Bombardier?

Even if you are looking to invest in Bombardier for the long term, it would be wise to wait for a dip, which could come during August due to seasonal weakness.   

Looking at the long-term growth prospects, the company’s management plans to grow organically and through acquisitions. It has the financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions as it has been extending the next two-year debt maturity to 2030 and beyond. Moreover, the management plans to introduce share buybacks and dividends once cash flows stabilize. Updates around acquisitions and shareholder returns programs could drive the stock upwards. 

In summary, Bombardier has robust fundamentals and strong growth, but the $110 price may not be a good entry point. You could consider buying the stock below $100.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing

Wisdom From Warren Buffett That Could Make You a Better Investor

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are some of the best quotes on investing from Warren Buffett so you can buy stocks like the world's…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a strategy to move you towards retirement? These Canadian stocks can help.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Investing

The Airline Stock I’d Choose Over Air Canada Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Cargojet stock could outperform Air Canada stock over the next three to five years

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

1 EV Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock might be down, but not only should it make a come back, it has a juicy dividend to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

| Daniel Da Costa

These three funds are reliable and well-managed, making them three of the best Canadian ETFs to buy now for conservative…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has a very high dividend yield.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Going for Gold? How the Precious Metal Stocks, ETFs, and Funds Stack Up

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty in the economy continuing to drive the price of gold higher, here are the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $25,000 TFSA That Could Generate Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Want to turn your TFSA into a monthly income machine? These three dividend stocks could help get you there.

Read more »