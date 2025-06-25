Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Air Canada Stock While it’s Below $19?

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock While it’s Below $19?

Air Canada stock is trading below $19. Is it a good price point to buy the stock and benefit from seasonal rally?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Trump tariffs and the escalating war in the Middle East don’t seem to have dampened the vacation plans of Canadians. Air Canada’s (TSX:AC) advance ticket sales rose 23.6% year over year to $5.4 billion in the first quarter.

These figures drove the stock up 24% between May 8 and 13, 2025, to over $18. The stock surged even when the airline reported weak first-quarter earnings due to a weaker Canadian dollar and reduced traffic in the U.S. transborder owing to tariff uncertainty.

Air Canada stock hovers above $18 

Air Canada’s share price plateaued since May 13 as it was undergoing a $500 million share-buyback program. It offered to buy shares in the price range of $18.50 to $21 per share.

The share buyback comes on the heels of the equity capital the airline raised during the pandemic to stay afloat. This diluted its earnings per share. Initially, the company reduced its net debt from $7.5 billion in 2022 to $4.92 billion in 2024 and initiated a share buyback last year. It plans to keep its total shares under 300 million in the long term.

Should you buy Air Canada stock below $19?

As per the June 23 press release, the issuer bid was oversubscribed. With this buyback behind, the airline stock could resume its seasonal rally from April to July. This rally comes as most of the advanced ticket sales convert into revenue between July and September.

The 23% jump in advanced ticket sales hints that the airline stock can ride the seasonal rally in 2025. You can consider buying the stock below $19 and selling it at $25, giving you a 31.5% gain in the short term. Note that the stock may not breach the $25 price as the 2023 growth spurt normalizes.

Particulars ($ billions)202220232024
Revenue16.55621.83322.255
Net Income-1.72.2761.72
Liquidity9.82410.299.15
Net Debt7.504.574.92
Adjusted EBITDA1.4573.9823.586
Free Cash Flow0.7962.7561.294

In December 2024, Air Canada gave positive guidance for 2025. This guidance was based on the assumptions that in 2025:

  • The average U.S. dollar rate is $1.36-$1.40.
  • The average jet fuel price is $1.00-$0.95 per litre.
  • Canadian gross domestic product (GDP) growth is moderate.

In light of the recent developments around Trump tariffs and the Israel-Iran war, the above assumptions have changed. The traffic in the U.S. transborder and Atlantic markets fell in the first quarter, and revenue from the Pacific market normalized as capacity increased.

Air Canada has lowered its 2025 guidance for:

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $3.2-$3.6 billion from the previous guidance of $3.4-$3.8 billion.
  • Capacity increases to 1% to 3% from the previous guidance of 3% to 5%. 

However, it retained its free cash flow (FCF) guidance to achieve breakeven, with a possibility of a $200 million positive or negative FCF. It is way lower than the $1.3 billion FCF achieved in 2024.

Is Air Canada stock a buy for the long term?

2025 could be a slightly challenging year for Air Canada. But what about the next three to five years?

2022 and 2023 were remarkable for all airlines, as revenge travel and lower capacity inflated demand and load factor. However, airlines worldwide have been growing their capacity. The competition from the Middle East and Indian airlines is increasing as they launch long-haul services. The travel demand is normalizing.

Air Canada showed resilience in the airline industry’s worst crisis thanks to its strong balance sheet. It is strengthening its balance sheet post-pandemic by reducing debt and share count.

For 2030, Air Canada targets annual revenue growth of 7-8% to reach $30 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17%, and consistent positive FCF. The airline plans to achieve this target by expanding its global network, modernizing its fleet, and focusing on growing high-yield segments like Air Canada Cargo.

However, macro and geopolitical conditions may stall growth. Unless the stock breaks its $25 resistance, it is better to avoid holding it for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is the Reduced 5.8% Dividend Yield Safe?

| Daniel Da Costa

After BCE stock reduced its dividend by a whopping 56% in May, is the stock worth buying now, or is…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Investing

How to Invest $35,000 for Long-Term Financial Security

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two Vanguard ETFs could turn a $35,000 windfall into serious wealth over the years.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a stock that will stand the test of time? CNR stock is certainly one of them.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 25

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX at all-time highs, investors will be watching Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and the fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire today.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Income Seekers: 4 Stocks Paying Over 5%

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of stocks paying over 5% on the market right now. Here's a look at four top contenders…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to invest in Canadian dividend stocks to build a robust portfolio that secures your financial future.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Earn Tax-Free Income With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks are ideal for retirees to earn a stable passive income.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Investing

3 Stocks That Are Ideal for Beginning Canadian Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three companies are ideal for beginners due to their solid fundamentals and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »