Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Have $5,000 that you aren’t sure where to deploy? These three high-quality Canadian stocks are worth adding to right now!

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Despite tariffs and economic uncertainty, Canadian stocks have performed with resilience in 2025. The TSX Index is up 7.6% this year, whereas the S&P 500 is only up 1.5%. Oddly enough, Canadian stocks have outperformed their American peers.

The good news is that there are still good opportunities in the Canadian market. While the pullback in March would have been the ideal time to add to positions, there are still deals to be found. If I had $5,000, here are three unique, high-quality stocks to deploy that cash into today.

A top Canadian tech stock

With its stock up 622% in the past 10 years, Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) has spent more time close to 52-week highs than 52-week lows. However, this strong Canadian compounder is down 17% this year. It represents an attractive buying opportunity.

Descartes is an important global supplier of software solutions to logistics and transport sector. With trade wars and geopolitical tensions, the global supply chain is in a bit of distress.

While that may impact Descartes in the near term, it is likely temporary. Its software helps logistics providers navigate complex environments. It is very challenging to revert to legacy paper or software processes once Descartes’s software is adopted.

With a strong, cash-rich balance sheet, this Canadian stock can proactively deploy capital into acquisitions. If you don’t mind being a contrarian, now is a good time to buy this stock.

A property services business

Another Canadian stock that has recently pulled back is FirstService (TSX:FSV). Like Descartes, it has a great long-term record. Its stock is up 608% in the past 10 years. Yet, its stock is down 8% in 2025.

FirstService operates a large residential/condo property management business across Canada and America. It also operates a mix of brands catering to the home improvement market (like painting, restoration, roofing, and cabinetry).

Its smart acquisition strategy has fuelled 15% compounded annual revenue growth over the past five years. It can use its scale and operating prowess to improve margins and grow the acquired company’s customer base.

Overall, FirstService generates a high recurring income stream from its residential business. It can plough excess cash into a plethora of acquisitions in the wide North American home improvement market.

For a stock that should earn low teens returns for many years ahead, FirstService looks attractive after its valuation recently corrected closer to its mean.

A top Canadian real estate stock

Another Canadian stock worth spending $5,000 on right now is Mainstreet Equity (TSX:MEQ). Similar to the stocks above, Mainstreet has a wonderful track record of creating value for shareholders. Its stock is up 418% in the past 10 years.

Given those returns, you might be surprised to find out that Mainstreet is a real estate company. It owns a portfolio with over 18,500 residential units across Western Canada.

Unlike a real estate investment trust, it only pays a small dividend. It prefers to deploy its excess rental cash into buying well-located residential properties, fixing them up, and then growing their rental rates.

It still has a large market to potentially acquire. Even though the economy has weakened, its rental rates are affordable, which helps keep occupancy elevated.

Recently, the stock dipped. Its valuation looks attractive. If you want to own real estate but don’t want to be a landlord, this is as good a stock as any to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a strategy to move you towards retirement? These Canadian stocks can help.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

1 EV Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock might be down, but not only should it make a come back, it has a juicy dividend to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA With This $7,000 Investment Approach

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how to optimize your portfolio's tax efficiency with a maxed-out TFSA account and earn passive income.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are some of the biggest and the best out there, but which comes out on top?

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best, if not magnificent stocks on the market, now trade at a huge discount. Here are two…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Way to Structure a $28,000 TFSA for Maximum Efficiency 

| Puja Tayal

Investing in TFSA is not enough. You need to make the most of the tax benefits it offers by choosing…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $14,000 TFSA Approach for Different Economic Scenarios

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $14,000 to invest, these are some of the best options out there.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Building a $14,000 TFSA That Targets Future Market Leaders

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a long-term growth portfolio, these tech stocks are some of the best.

Read more »