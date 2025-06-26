Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alimentation Couche-Tard vs Empire Company?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alimentation Couche-Tard vs Empire Company?

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) are consumer staples worth a look before July arrives.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

In this battle of Canadian retailers, we’ll stack up two top-tier names in convenience retail icon Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and grocer Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A). Indeed, the share price trajectories have looked vastly different in recent years, with the former name suffering a correction while the latter surged furiously.

Though there’s no shortage of challenges ahead for the consumer as the macro environment looks to get a tad tougher, with inflation, tariffs, and maybe even a mild recession, I think that the management teams of both retail plays can pave the way for greater gains, even as the rest of industry runs into a bit of a brick wall. At the end of the day, it’s the industry players that can swim forward against the tide that can gain market share and continue to run, even in the least hospitable of macro climates.

But which name is the better bet for the rocky road that is the second half (H2) of 2025? Let’s find out!

Alimentation Couche-Tard

I’m a massive fan of Couche-Tard at these levels, despite it correcting more than 11% on a year-to-date basis. With the stock hovering around the $70-per-share level, the same level it was nearly two years prior, I’d be willing to start backing up the truck now that the valuation is more modest and the blockbluster acquisition of 7-Eleven’s parent company, 7 & i Holdings, is a tad closer to the finish line.

Of course, the deal hasn’t yet been set in stone, with more details that need to be ironed out before the firm gets the final green light on the largest convenience store acquisition in recent memory. Though many investors feel like it’s been a slog after the initial announcement of Couche-Tard’s pursuit of 7 & i, I think that there’s ample value to be had, especially if a deal finally does get done in the second half of the year.

Indeed, we’ve been waiting a while, and much of the new developments, including earnings, have been overshadowed by any new bits of information relating to whether or not a deal can get done. Right now, Couche-Tard sees a “clear path” to inking that deal following its U.S. store divestment plan (over 2,000 U.S. stores to be divested to hopefully keep regulators happy).

Indeed, this deal has a lot of moving parts, but with the final stretch likely ahead, I’d argue it’s not time to ring the register on shares of ATD. A 7-Eleven deal in hand could send earnings growth through the roof, making today’s 18.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio seem like an absurd steal.

Empire Company

Empire Company is a grocery chain behind such names as Sobeys and Safeway. The stock has been melting up since bottoming out close to the midpoint of last year. Since those 2024 lows, EMP.A shares are up just over 75%. These are some serious gains for a consumer staple stock. And the melt-up may not be over quite yet as the company continues smashing expectations on the bottom line.

Despite inflation and all the consumer-facing pressures, Empire has found a way forward. And while CEO Michael Medline is due to retire next spring, I think the firm is in some pretty good hands as the baton is passed to the next big leader. With a nice 1.6% dividend yield and a low 18.9 times trailing P/E, EMP.A stock looks like a steady bet to close off a choppy year.

And the better buy is?

Though I see deep value in Empire, I like Couche-Tard a whole lot more at these levels. It’s a growth gem with a potential 7-Eleven catalyst that’s overly discounted.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $14,000 TFSA Strategy for Both Growth and Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors could consider owning TSX dividend-growth stocks such as BDT and ENGH in June 2025.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Investing

Making the Most of Multiple $7,000 TFSA Contributions Over Time

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would structure an annual TFSA contribution for maximum growth.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Mining Stocks I’d Buy With $7,500 Whenever They Dip in Price

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why any price dips on Cameco stock and another large-cap mining stock should be lucrative buying opportunities over the…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Invest Your Money With Confidence

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the best stocks and invest with confidence, whether you're a new investor or have years…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Investing

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dollarama vs Canadian Tire?

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another impressive retail stock to consider picking up this summer.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Method That Focuses on Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want portfolios that grow over time, and this stock does just that.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Jitendra Parashar

When it comes to consistency, value, and resilience in any market, this one TSX stock checks every box for the…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Investing

1 Consumer Staple Stock Down 19% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why you'll want to buy this high-quality defensive growth stock right now, while it's nearly 20% off its 52-week…

Read more »