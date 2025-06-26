Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Canadian National Railway Stock a Buy Now?

Is Canadian National Railway Stock a Buy Now?

CNR stock has been one of the best options for decades, and that remains true today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

When you think of iconic Canadian companies, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) usually makes the list. It’s not flashy, but it’s reliable. In a market filled with tech hype and energy price swings, sometimes it’s the boring businesses that quietly build wealth. With worries about inflation and economic slowdowns still looming, many investors are taking a fresh look at transportation stocks like CNR. So, is it a buy right now?

Recent performance

Canadian National Railway runs the largest rail network in Canada, moving everything from coal and grain to cars and intermodal freight. Its tracks stretch from coast to coast and deep into the U.S. Midwest. That makes it a crucial player in North American supply chains. Because of this scale, it has pricing power and efficiency that few companies can match.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Canadian National reported revenue of $4.4 billion, up 4% from the year before. Operating income rose to $1.61 billion, a 4% increase as well. Net income came in at $1.16 billion, or $1.85 per diluted share. That marked an 8% jump from last year and beat analyst expectations. These are not eye-popping numbers, but they’re steady and dependable, just what you want from a long-term investment.

The company also delivered strong free cash flow, topping $600 million during the quarter. That’s important because it gives Canadian National the ability to reinvest in its rail network, buy back shares, and pay dividends. In Q1, the Canadian stock spent more than $100 million on share repurchases and continued to invest in capital improvements. These aren’t short-term moves; they’re the kind of disciplined, forward-thinking strategies that keep the company strong year after year.

Value and income

The operating ratio, a key measure of efficiency in the rail industry, improved slightly to 63.4%. A lower number here means better margins. The Canadian stock has done well to keep costs under control, even as fuel and labour costs have pressured other businesses. Volumes were also stable, with revenue ton-miles rising by 1%. The real growth came from pricing power, as rates increased on a per-ton basis.

Beyond the numbers, Canadian National has been expanding its reach. It recently received approval to acquire Iowa Northern Railway, which helps strengthen its U.S. footprint. That’s a smart move, as it could open the door to more long-haul business in the Midwest and reduce dependency on any single commodity or region. The Canadian stock also showed resilience last year when it quickly resolved a brief lockout, minimizing service disruptions and keeping operations running smoothly.

As of now, the Canadian stock trades around $140 and offers a dividend yield of about 2.5%. That’s not huge, but it’s safe. The dividend is well supported by earnings and free cash flow. Plus, with regular share buybacks, the company is slowly increasing the value of each remaining share over time. That’s a nice bonus for long-term investors.

Bottom line

Valuation-wise, Canadian National is not cheap, but it’s not overpriced either. Based on trailing earnings of roughly $7.40 per share, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 19.66 at writing. That’s fair for a Canadian stock with a strong moat, stable cash flow, and a long history of delivering shareholder value.

There are risks, of course. A slowdown in global trade or a drop in commodity shipments could weigh on results. Rising interest rates and inflation also remain a threat. But the Canadian stock has weathered tough times before. Its business model is built for resilience.

Canadian National might not make headlines, but it quietly does its job. It delivers goods across the continent, generates reliable earnings, and returns cash to shareholders. For investors who want a strong core holding in their portfolio, CNR looks like a solid choice. It won’t be the fastest mover, but it offers peace of mind, and in today’s market, that’s worth a lot.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $14,000 TFSA Strategy for Both Growth and Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors could consider owning TSX dividend-growth stocks such as BDT and ENGH in June 2025.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Invest Your Money With Confidence

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the best stocks and invest with confidence, whether you're a new investor or have years…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Method That Focuses on Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want portfolios that grow over time, and this stock does just that.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 Risky Bet to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how to set up a portfolio that lasts for life, with no sleepless nights ever again.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy and Hold These 3 Canadian Stocks for the Years Ahead

| Robin Brown

Do you want passive income that could last a lifetime? These three Canadian stocks could provide a steady mix of…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in top TSX stocks such as CNR, ATD, and BAM can help you accelerate your retirement plans…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks have reliable operations and generate substantial cash flow, making them two of the best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 9%

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as MCAN and First National offer you a tasty yield in 2025.

Read more »