The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Could Support Your Retirement

If you want to retire, even $7,000 could get you closer and closer to that magic number.

Investing $7,000 in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) might not seem like much at first, but the right Canadian stock can make it count. One way to turn that amount into meaningful support for your retirement is by choosing a steady, income-generating real estate investment trust. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) offers a combination of stability, cash flow, and monthly dividends, making it an attractive candidate for your long-term financial goals.

About Slate

Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focuses on grocery-anchored retail properties in the United States. These aren’t flashy shopping centres or volatile commercial buildings. These are essential places, like your local supermarket or pharmacy, that people visit regularly regardless of market conditions. This makes Slate’s portfolio more resilient during economic downturns, which is key when building a TFSA strategy aimed at retirement income.

The REIT recently reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Rental revenue came in at US$49.3 million, up from US$45.9 million the year before. Net operating income grew 9.5% year over year, showing strong demand for its properties. Funds from operations (FFO), a key measure of REIT performance, reached US$0.26 per unit. This covered its monthly distribution comfortably, with a payout ratio around 75%, a healthy level that suggests the dividend is sustainable.

Solid income

Slate Grocery REIT currently pays an annual distribution of $1.17 per unit, which is dished out monthly. For a $7,000 investment, that would generate roughly $570.96 in annual income, or around $48 each month! And since it’s held in a TFSA, that income is tax-free. That kind of steady, no-fuss return can be incredibly helpful in retirement, whether you’re reinvesting it now or planning to use it later.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SGR.UN $14.33 488 $1.17 $570.96 Monthly $6,993.04

The REIT owns and operates over 120 properties, totalling more than 13 million square feet of leasable space. Nearly all are anchored by major grocery stores like Kroger, Publix, or Walmart subsidiaries. These tenants are considered essential businesses; they have helped keep occupancy high and rent collection stable. In fact, Slate reported an occupancy rate of 93.1% in its latest update and continues to sign new leases at higher rates than the ones expiring. That provides some built-in rent growth over time.

More to come

Slate is also actively expanding. It completed multiple acquisitions in the past year, strengthening its footprint in key U.S. markets. While many real estate firms have paused growth due to high interest rates, Slate has been able to take advantage of discounted property prices and still maintain financial discipline. Its debt-to-gross book value remains under control, and management is focused on maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

A key benefit of Slate’s focus on grocery stores is that it adds a defensive layer to your TFSA. Unlike office or luxury retail REITs that may suffer during economic downturns, grocery-anchored centres tend to hold up well. People still need to buy food, prescriptions, and essentials. This gives you a bit more peace of mind, especially when your retirement income could depend on it.

Bottom line

For Canadians concerned about inflation and future cost-of-living increases, Slate’s monthly income stream can act as a cushion. A TFSA holding like this won’t make you rich overnight, but it can quietly build over time. Over the next decade, Slate’s strategy of focusing on essential retail and growing its U.S. footprint could support both stable income and some capital appreciation. And for retirees or soon-to-be retirees, the reliability of monthly tax-free cash can go a long way.