After a pullback from record highs, the TSX may stay cautious today as investors await U.S. GDP and jobless claims data.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 26

After closing at a fresh all-time high in the previous session, the Canadian stock market turned negative on Wednesday as falling crude oil prices and weak U.S. new home sales data prompted some profit-taking after the recent rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 152 points, or 0.6%, to settle at 26,566 — marking the benchmark’s worst single-day performance in over a month.

Despite a rally in healthcare stocks, most other key sectors ended the session in the red, with real estate, consumer discretionary, and energy posting the steepest declines.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Brookfield Business Partners, NovaGold Resources, TFI International, and Lightspeed Commerce were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each plunging by at least 3.6%.

On the flip side, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) rallied by 13% to $6.70 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock. This rally in BB stock came after the Waterloo-based software firm delivered a strong quarterly earnings beat across key metrics.

In the quarter ended in May 2025, BlackBerry’s total revenue came in at US$121.7 million, exceeding the high end of its guidance with the help of an 8% year-over-year rise in its QNX division sales to US$57.5 million. Also, its adjusted quarterly net profit of US$12.3 million exceeded Street analysts’ expectations by a wide margin. Investors reacted positively to its improving cash position and profitability, triggering a buying spree that lifted BB stock to its highest level in over three months.

Sprott, Celestica, and MDA Space also climbed by at least 3.1% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, and BlackBerry were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices trended sideways in early trading on Thursday, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will monitor the quarterly U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) growth and weekly jobless claims data this morning, which could influence market sentiment as investors look for signs of economic resilience or weakness south of the border.

Market movers on the TSX today