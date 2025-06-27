Member Login
Building a $30,000 Portfolio Designed to Last for Decades

If you’re hoping to a build a portfolio that stands the test of time, here’s how to get started.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When building a long-term portfolio, it pays to focus on strength. You want stocks that can stand the test of time, deliver steady returns, and grow alongside the economy. With a $30,000 starting amount, Canadian investors can put together a solid mix of blue-chip and growth stocks that reflect the best of what the TSX has to offer. So, let’s look at four on the TSX today.

Royal Bank

One of the first names that comes to mind is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). As the country’s largest bank by market cap, it has a dominant position in Canadian financial services. In its latest earnings for the second quarter of 2025, Royal Bank reported net income of $3.95 billion, up 7% from the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.75, and the bank announced another dividend increase, now offering a quarterly payout of $1.42 per share. Royal Bank continues to benefit from strong credit quality, stable loan growth, and its diverse mix of revenue sources. It’s the kind of Canadian stock you can hold through thick and thin.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another pillar of the Canadian economy. It connects ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and runs deep into the U.S. industrial heartland. In 2024, CN reported $17.1 billion in revenue and $4.51 billion in net income. That works out to earnings of around $7.15 per share.

The Canadian stock continues to reinvest in its rail network and expand its intermodal business, which helps tie together global supply chains. Its dividend has also been growing, with the current payout at $0.79 per share quarterly. CN is the definition of an essential service, making it a great long-term core holding.

WSP

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) brings a different angle to the portfolio. This engineering and consulting firm works on infrastructure projects around the world. That includes everything from transit systems to renewable energy. In its full-year 2024 results, WSP posted $16.2 billion in revenue and $699 million in net income. The Canadian stock has grown through a series of smart acquisitions and has a solid backlog of work.

Its EPS were $5.81, and it currently pays a modest dividend of $0.375 quarterly. What makes WSP stand out is its connection to long-term infrastructure trends. As governments and corporations invest in new systems, WSP is often involved in designing and managing the projects.

Constellation

For tech exposure, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) rounds out the group. This is one of Canada’s most successful compounders. It buys small vertical-market software companies and operates them with discipline and autonomy. In the first quarter of 2025, Constellation reported revenue of US$2.65 billion, up 13% from the same time last year.

Net income was US$115 million, with adjusted EPS at US$16.21. While the Canadian stock trades at a high multiple, it’s backed by consistent profitability and cash flow. Constellation has grown into a giant by sticking to its acquisition playbook. It’s not flashy, but it gets results.

Bottom line

So, how would you divide the $30,000? A balanced approach might be $8,000 in Royal Bank, $8,000 in Canadian National, $7,000 in WSP, and $7,000 in Constellation Software. That gives you exposure to finance, transportation, infrastructure, and tech. It includes dividend income from RY, CNR, and WSP, along with growth potential from CSU.

Each of these stocks brings something different to the table. Royal Bank gives stability and income. CN provides exposure to trade and the movement of goods. WSP offers global infrastructure upside. And Constellation adds a layer of compounding tech growth.

By holding these for the long term, reinvesting the dividends, and resisting the urge to trade, investors could watch their $30,000 portfolio grow steadily over time. There will be ups and downs, but owning quality Canadian stocks in strong sectors is one of the simplest and most effective ways to build wealth in Canada. This portfolio is built to last, designed to deliver income and growth no matter what the market throws your way.

