Got $500? 1 Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

If you want a good night’s sleep without fear over investments, here is a strong option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

When you’re starting small, you want to make sure every dollar counts. A $500 investment won’t make you rich overnight, but it can start something powerful, especially if you choose the right stock and hold it long term. One Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) that fits the bill is First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN).

About First Capital

First Capital focuses on owning and managing grocery-anchored retail properties in some of Canada’s most desirable neighbourhoods. These aren’t massive malls. Think local plazas with a grocery store, a pharmacy, a bank, or maybe a coffee shop. These are places people go every week, no matter what’s going on in the economy. That kind of reliability makes First Capital a smart choice for investors who want to sleep well at night.

The Canadian stock has properties across the country, especially in high-density areas like Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal. Its focus is urban, walkable neighbourhoods with stable populations. That strategy has paid off, especially over the past few years as consumer habits shifted. Even with inflation and higher interest rates, people still buy groceries and fill prescriptions. First Capital’s tenants reflect that steady demand.

As of now, the stock trades around $17.71, giving it a dividend yield of about 5%. That’s a strong payout, especially when you consider that it comes with monthly payments. At that price, a $500 investment would get you roughly 28 shares, and you’d begin collecting passive income right away.

COMPANYRECENT PRICESHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FCR.UN$17.7128CA $0.89$24.92Monthly$497.88

Recent performance

In the most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, First Capital reported revenue of $184.4 million and net income of $84.4 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.40, up from $0.35 in the same period last year. Same-property net operating income rose 5.3%, and occupancy stayed high at 96.9%. That’s a great sign. It means the properties are well-managed, in demand, and bringing in rent steadily.

The Canadian stock also increased its annualized distribution to $0.89 per unit. It’s not the biggest jump in the world, but in a market where many companies are holding or cutting payouts, even a small bump is reassuring. It suggests confidence in the underlying business and its ability to keep paying investors.

What makes this stock especially appealing at today’s price is its valuation. The Canadian stock estimates its net asset value per unit at about $22. That’s significantly higher than where the stock is trading now. It means you’re buying the underlying real estate at a discount. When prices eventually reflect the actual value of those assets, long-term investors could be rewarded.

More to come

The Canadian stock has also been smart with its finances. It has over $800 million in available liquidity and a conservative payout ratio. That gives it the flexibility to maintain distributions, invest in new developments, or buy back shares when it makes sense. In fact, First Capital recently renewed its share buyback program, which is often a good sign that management believes the Canadian stock is undervalued.

No stock is perfect. Retail real estate does carry some risk. If the economy worsens, small businesses might struggle. Higher interest rates also raise borrowing costs, which could impact development plans. But First Capital’s tenant mix includes stable, recession-resistant businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies. That helps cushion the blow during tougher times.

For a long-term investor starting out with just $500, First Capital offers a lot. You get a well-run company, a steady income stream, and exposure to real estate in Canada’s strongest markets. It’s the kind of Canadian stock you can buy, forget about for a while, and feel good knowing it’s still working for you behind the scenes.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to start small and grow slow and steady, First Capital could be the one Canadian stock to buy and hold forever. It may not be the flashiest name on the TSX, but it’s built on something simple and strong: neighbourhoods where people live, shop, and spend, year after year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

