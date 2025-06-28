Building a $49,000 Portfolio That Could Withstand a Market Crash

Here’s how investing in blue-chip recession-resistant TSX stocks should help you withstand a market share.

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, a market crash remains inevitable. However, as it’s impossible to predict when the markets will move significantly lower, Canadian investors should create a robust portfolio that is recession-resistant and capable of withstanding a market crash.

So, let’s see how you can build a $49,000 portfolio that could withstand a market crash in 2025 by investing in these three recession-resistant stocks.

Dollarama stock

Valued at a market cap of $52 billion, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a Canada-based discount retailer. In the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2026 (ended in April), Dollarama grew same-store sales by 4.9% year over year, showcasing the resilience of its value-focused retail model amid economic uncertainty.

The Canadian discount retailer, operating 1,638 stores nationwide, continues to expand through its multi-price point strategy, with products typically priced at $5.00 or less.

Dollarama is pursuing aggressive international expansion through multiple channels. Dollarcity added 100 new stores in 2024, reaching 632 locations across Latin America, while accelerating its Mexico entry timeline with the first stores set to open this summer. Dollarama also acquired Australia’s largest discount retailer, TRS, planning a multi-year transition to its proven retail model.

Dollarama aims to reach 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034, with 70-80 net new locations planned for fiscal 2026. It projects 3-4% same-store sales growth supported by regular product refreshes and enhanced merchandising capabilities across consumables, general merchandise, and seasonal items.

Barrick Mining stock

The second TSX stock on the list is Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX), a gold mining giant that provides exposure to the precious metal. Typically, gold prices thrive during periods of economic uncertainty, making ABX stock a top choice for recession-resistant investments.

Barrick Gold delivered solid Q1 results with production at the top of guidance while advancing major growth projects across its portfolio. The gold miner maintained its US$0.10 per share dividend, reduced debt, and continued share buybacks.

CEO Mark Bristow emphasized Barrick’s strategic focus on tier-one assets, announcing the US$1 billion sale of Donlin and launching a process to divest Hemlo.

Key growth drivers include Pueblo Viejo ramping up to 800,000 annual ounces by 2026, Fourmile advancing to a feasibility study with grades double those at Goldrush, and Reko Diq officially entering the construction phase. The Pakistan copper-gold project represents one of the world’s largest undeveloped porphyry systems with a 37-year reserve life.

Loblaw stock

The final TSX stock on the list is Loblaw (TSX:L). The Canadian retail giant continues to perform well in Q1, increasing sales by 4.1% year over year to $14.1 billion, driven by growth across key segments. Its same-store sales in the food retail segment rose 2.2%, while pharmacy and healthcare services surged 6.4%, demonstrating effective positioning amid inflationary pressures.

Loblaw’s hard discount strategy is gaining momentum, as it opened 10 new stores in Q1 with plans for 50 additional locations in 2025. These value-focused banners are outperforming conventional stores as consumers seek affordability amid rising prices. Moreover, online sales jumped 17.4%, driven by successful digital transformation efforts.

Loblaw’s extensive network of over 2,800 locations provides it with scale advantages in procurement and distribution. The company is strategically collaborating with suppliers to mitigate the impact of tariffs. It is also expanding healthcare services through new pharmacies, creating deeper customer relationships and higher switching costs.