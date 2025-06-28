Member Login
Why $14,000 in Your TFSA Could Set You Up for Future Success

Are you wondering how to deploy $14,000 in your TFSA to earn market-beating returns? These three stocks could seriously set you up.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

You don’t need a lot of capital in your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to grow a substantial portfolio. Inside the TFSA, all the income you earn is tax-free. As a result, you can compound your wealth so much faster than in any non-registered account.

Even $14,000 can become a huge TFSA sum

The government doesn’t take its stake in your income. The TFSA lets you keep your returns. Even $14,000 (two years of contributions) can become a substantial sum if it is invested widely.

For example, if you could earn an average return of 10% per year for 10 years, that $14,000 could be worth $36,300. If you could increase your rate of return to 15% per annum, that $14,000 investment could be worth $56,637 in 10 years.

If you are trying to find Canadian stocks that could deliver 10-15% (or better) annual returns going forward, here are three to consider buying with $14,000 in your TFSA.

Aritzia

While retail stocks can be a little volatile, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has found a way to deliver exceptional returns. Its stock is up 255% in the past five years (a 28.8% compounded annual growth rate).

Aritzia’s “everyday luxury” fashion is a staple in Canada. However, it is gaining acclaim in the U.S., where its sales are rapidly scaling. Right now, Artizia has over 60 stores there, but it could easily grow to two to three times that number. That is even before contemplating international expansion.

Aritzia has a cash-rich balance sheet to fund this growth strategy. Its founder remains a major shareholder, and its CEO has been with the company for years. While the stock is not exactly cheap today, it could be a great buy for a TFSA if the company continues to execute its strategy.

VitalHub

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is another TFSA stock that could deliver elevated future returns. This $623 million company has risen 585% in the past five years. That is a 46% compounded annual rate.

VitalHub provides software for niche segments of the healthcare industry. Its niche focus helps it avoid competition with larger software providers. It also creates substantial acquisition opportunities.

VitalHub has made over 20 acquisitions since it publicly listed in Canada. It made its largest acquisition this year. Yet, with a strong, cash-rich balance sheet, it still foresees more acquisitions in 2025.

Healthcare is an enduring industry. VitalHub helps make healthcare providers more efficient and effective. Often, once adopted, its technology is difficult to replace. As a result, VitalHub is a TFSA stock for economic resilience and growth ahead.

Descartes: A great TFSA add today

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) has been a staple technology stock in Canada. While the stock is down 15% this year, it is up 94%. It has compounded by a 14% rate in that time.

Descartes has built an exceptional software company by acquiring logistics and transport software providers around the globe. Today, it operates the largest transport network in the world.

Descartes’s solutions help shippers and logistics companies navigate changing regulations, tariffs, and rules. It helps them save time, money, and effort. It has high recurring revenues and strong profit margins.

This TFSA stock has a great balance sheet that affords plenty more acquisitions. While its stock is down, it’s an ideal time to add to a TFSA portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia, Descartes Systems Group, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

